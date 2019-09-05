Experience Superior Sound with Sony Electronics' Signature Series SA-Z1 Near Field Powered Speaker System

"The Signature Series pursues sound excellence for the personal listening experience by bringing together Sony's suite of audio technologies cultivated over several decades," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. "Our new SA-Z1 speakers will deliver a deep, rich and high-resolution listening experience with a presence that is so real, you almost feel like you can reach out and touch it."

Orchestration of Sony's audio expertise

The Signature Series advances sound to a new realm of audio engagement – taking the experience from listening to feeling. With the SA-Z1, users can experience Sony's ultimate audio resolution and sound stage.

The acoustic design concept of SA-Z1 is an ideal point sound source. The physical layout of the driver units, along with the time alignment of soundwaves from each driver unit, is the key in realizing this concept. A coaxial layout of woofers and tweeters is an optimal physical arrangement to better integrate the sound from every driver unit. Time alignment of the sound waves is achieved by Sony's unique algorithm on the FPGA processor. This precisely controls the timing of every driver unit's output so that the leading edge of the sound waves align. Thanks to this engineering, the SA-Z1 produces a level of audio quality, resolution and sound stage like no speaker before it.

The SA-Z1 speakers reproduce a wide and deep acoustic field. Users can experience the height and depth of the music thanks to the "Tsuzumi1" layout with side ducts. Additionally, the I-ARRAYTM System consists of three tweeters that work together as one to ensure wide directivity and to deliver rich musical expression. The D.A. Hybrid Amplifier Circuit, inherited from the TA-ZH1ES Signature Series headphone amplifier, has evolved with a newly applied Gallium Nitride (GaN) power semiconductor. GaN significantly reduces distortion and gives 100kHz reproduction ability to the D.A. Hybrid Amplifier Circuit.

The SA-Z1 has a solid and resonance-free body structure that delivers clear and pure sound. The enclosure is made of six pieces of aluminum plate. Every plate is joined in a distinct way, inspired by Japanese traditional construction methods.

Compatible with personal audio setups

Consumers can easily install the SA-Z1 in current personal or headphone audio setups using its variety of digital and analogue inputs. A PC, Walkman® and other Sony Signature Series music players make for perfect pairings. The SA-Z1 is designed to use in a personal space, such as a desktop environment. Because near field speakers are relatively free from room acoustic conditions that affect audio performance, the SA-Z1 effortlessly spreads out its large sound stage.

Discover personalized sound

The SA-Z1 has four unique sound tuning settings, with the default position designed to release the full musical potential of an audio track. Users can also fine tune the sound to their personal taste without any signal loss. Consumers can change the speakers' settings with ease, including:

blend ratio of the digital and analogue amplifier

control of the assist woofer motion

cut-off frequency of the assist woofer

the "assist tweeter" time alignment

With these customizable functions, users can create the ideal sound tuned specifically to their ears.

For product additional specifications, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/speakers/sa-z1

1 Tsuzumi is a traditional Japanese handy drum.

