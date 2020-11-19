Experience the Grand Canyon From Above & Below

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grand Canyon West and Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters welcomes back aerial and pontoon tours.

The West Rim offers the unique opportunity for guests to explore the Grand Canyon by air and by land. Guests begin the adventure by flying via helicopter below the rim of the Canyon where they will land and board pontoons to experience the wonders of the Grand Canyon from the calm waters of the Colorado River.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to relaunch our exclusive relationship with Grand Canyon West, allowing our shared guests to experience the Grand Canyon from above and below the rim. We continue to move forward in these challenging times while ensuring the highest levels of safety for our guests, our employees and the local communities we serve," says Brenda Halvorson, chief executive officer, Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters.

The Helicopter-Pontoon tour is available seven days a week and departs from the Grand Canyon West Airport in Peach Springs, Ariz. Pricing per person begins at $199 and includes a round-trip helicopter flight to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and a 15-minute pontoon boat ride along the Colorado River. Guests can also book a package price with park entry from Papillon.com.

To book this tour, click here or call (702) 736-7243. For more information about Grand Canyon West media familiarity opportunities, please contact (928) 227-2519 or [email protected].

ABOUT GRAND CANYON WEST

The Grand Canyon Resort Corporation is a wholly owned enterprise of the Hualapai Tribe. The corporation's properties include Grand Canyon West, the Grand Canyon Skywalk, Hualapai River Runners, the Zipline at Grand Canyon West, the Hualapai Lodge and the Walapai Market. For more information, go to www.grandcanyonwest.com or call (888) 868-WEST and follow Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT PAPILLON GRAND CANYON HELICOPTERS

Founded in 1965, Papillon (French for "butterfly") Grand Canyon Helicopters is the world's largest and longest-running aviation tour company with more than 450,000 passengers served annually on more than 50 state-of-the-art, quiet helicopters and airplanes. Papillon is the only helicopter tour company that flies the entire length of the Grand Canyon with bases in Las Vegas; Boulder City, Nevada; Grand Canyon West; Grand Canyon National Park and Page, Arizona. For more information, go to www.Papillon.com or call (702) 736-7243 and follow Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. (#IFlyPapillon). For downloadable high-res photos and videos, click here.

