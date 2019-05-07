Experience the Latest Technologies and Solutions for the Media & Entertainment Industry at Video Exchange Asia 2019

BANGKOK and BANGALORE, India, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi - a leading global provider of technology and services for the media and broadcast industry is displaying digital solutions and services at Video Exchange Asia 2019 in Bangkok, 07-08 May, highlighting solutions for Measurable Automation, OTT, Android TV, Content Management System (CMS), IoT, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence.

Tata Elxsi has been at the forefront of integration and implementation of OTT Video solutions for leading operators and entertainment companies around the globe, combining award-winning user experience and consumer insights with technology to deliver differentiated viewing experiences.

The showcase at the Tata Elxsi stall includes FalconEye, the industry-leading solution for test automation and multi-screen testing and quality of Experience monitoring.

Also on display is India's first and only hybrid Android TV set-top box solution that delivers a full bouquet of satellite TV channels and the best of the online world to the TV screen - pre-loaded with Netflix, YouTube, Google Play, games, movies and more.

Nagu Gopalakrishnan, Principal Architect, Automation & QoE solutions, Tata Elxsi, will also be speaking on "How OTT players are hyperscaling in the Indian market" on 8 May, Time: 13:10 hrs.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services Company and a part of the $100+ billion Tata Group. Tata Elxsi works with leading MSOs, content providers and studios to develop innovative services and applications that create subscriber stickiness and drive revenue growth.

This is backed by over 25 years of design and engineering experience and deep specialization in video and OTT engineering and service delivery, a global delivery presence and offshore development centers in India. For more information, please visit www.tataelxsi.com

