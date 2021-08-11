Experience the Power of a Spoken Word Poetry Movie at Home With the Film SUMMERTIME From Director Carlos López Estrada Available To Own Beginning On August 27

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Deed Entertainment announced today that their spoken word, Rotten Tomato certified-fresh hit film SUMMERTIME , directed by Carlos López Estrada (Raya And The Last Dragon (2021), Blindspotting (2018) and Marvel's Legion (2017)), and executive produced by Kelly Marie Tran, will be available for fans to own beginning on August 27, 2021 and can be purchased through all major retailers including, iTunes/AppleTV, Amazon, Vudu and Google Play. The film can currently be pre-ordered at iTunes and a full list of where to purchase the film can be found at the SUMMERTIME website.

The film SUMMERTIME takes place over the course of a hot summer day in Los Angeles, following the lives of 27 young adults as they intersect. A skating guitarist, a tagger, two wannabe rappers, an exasperated fast-food worker, a limo driver—they all weave in and out of each other's stories. Through poetry they express life, love, heartache, family, home, and fear. One of them just wants to find someplace that still serves good cheeseburgers.

The film was developed over a summer workshop with the young poets, who were all part of Get Lit – Words Ignite , an LA based nonprofit that fuses classic and original spoken word poetry to increase teen literacy on the page and in visual media. All 27 poets served as co-writers and stars in the film.

As part of the film's social impact campaign, a full one-of-a-kind, comprehensive educational curriculum has been created for schools nationwide focusing on grades 9-12+. The curriculum includes access to Get Lit's brand-new, interactive online poetry platform Uni(verse), currently in open beta,being made available at no cost to educators, thanks to an Uproar grant from Tiger Tales Media . The curriculum is aligned with the following standards: Common Core, SEL (CASEL), English Languages Acquisition, Visual & Performing Arts (VAPA), Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and CPalms (B.E.S.T Standards)and is paired with engaging clips from the film. It is also modified to meet the needs of ELL and GATE students as well as students with special needs.

SUMMERTIME was released in theaters nationwide beginning on July 9, 2021, and will be available to rent later this fall.

ABOUT GOOD DEED ENTERTAINMENT

Good Deed Entertainment (GDE) is an Ohio based independent studio dedicated to producing, financing, and distributing quality entertainment for feature films, television, the worldwide web, and tomorrow's anticipated platforms. Its distribution slate includes recent releases Lucky Grandma and Enemy Lines in addition to the Academy Award nominated, Loving Vincent, and Spirit Award nominated, To Dust.

ABOUT GET LIT- WORD IGNITE

Get Lit - Words Ignite is a Los Angeles-based education nonprofit that transforms the lives of young people through classic poetry and spoken word. It engages young people by providing a creative outlet, community, and real-life work experience, transforming students into activists, scholars, and stars. Get Lit annually reaches 50,000 youth, aged 9 through young adulthood through its In-School, After School and Weekend Programs.

ABOUT TIGER TALES MEDIA

Tiger Tales Media is investing in a future for independent filmmaking grounded by rational optimism and a deep regard for the human condition. Founded as a means to facilitate and expand dialogues around humanist causes through both documentary and narrative film, Tiger Tales Media takes equity positions and awards grants that enable artists and storytellers to amplify their voices. The Uproar Education Initiative is a program designed to provide consulting and philanthropic underwriting to enable K-12 classroom outreach programs and distribution.

For All Press Inquiries:

Good Deed Entertainment: Rachel Falikoff: [email protected]

Get Lit: Diane Luby Lane: [email protected]

Tiger Tales Media: [email protected]

SOURCE Good Deed Entertainment