Experience The Wonder Of The Holiday Season At The Empire State Building

"From our 2 nd floor immersive interactive museum to our new exterior heaters on the 86 th floor, to the 360-degree glass-enclosed 102 nd Floor Observatory, the Empire State Building's completely reimagined Observatory Experience is the place to experience the magic of New York City during the holidays, " said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust.

Our Guests' journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory is decked with a festive sentiment in the following locations:

Fifth Avenue and Observatory Lobbies:

During the week of November 11, 2019, the Empire State Building's holiday spirit comes to life. Ornaments and decorations in classic shades of gold, bronze, and silver will highlight the signature Art Deco details in the Fifth Avenue lobby. On November 13, the Radio City Rockettes will once again "unwrap" ESB's custom Fifth Avenue holiday windows, designed by Mark Stephen Experiential Agency. The custom windows will feature several different iterations of the Building against reflective metallic ornaments, candy landscapes, and nutcrackers.

ESB will also ring in the holidays with live music performances in the Fifth Avenue lobby. From Monday, December 2, 2019, through Friday, December 27, 2019, a pianist will perform holiday classics and a collection of seasonal favorites to add a festive flair. ESB will also host several local student choir performances throughout the holiday season.

Second Floor Galleries:

On their way to the 86th Floor Observatory, Guests are invited to explore the Building's place in popular culture via nine interactive and immersive exhibits that span over 10,000 square feet. Be transported to the early 1930s and experience the Empire State Building construction first-hand; enjoy a short film that features holiday favorites such as Elf, When Harry Met Sally, and A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas on a panoramic, 72-screen display. Make sure to end your journey with a photo inside Kong's giant hand!

Observation Decks:

Once Guests reach the Observation Decks on the 86th and 102nd floors, they never know who they might meet. Throughout November and December, the building will welcome notable celebrity guests to its world-famous 86th Floor Observatory to enjoy the 360-degree views. In past years, the building has welcomed guests such as Mariah Carey, Gwen Stefani, Hugh Jackman, and Zac Efron during the holiday season.

Visiting ESB in the Winter:

For the first time, the Empire State Building has introduced heat lamps on its world-famous 86th Floor Observatory to keep the chill at bay while revelers take in 360-degree open-air views. From our indoor exhibits on the 2nd floor to our climate-controlled 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows, Guests will keep warm even when the weather outside is frightful.

Iconic Tower Lightings:

Throughout the holiday season, ESB will light up the New York City skyline with tower lightings in celebration of Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas, and New Year's Eve.

For the full lighting schedule, please visit http://www.esbnyc.com/explore/tower-lights/calendar.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com , www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding , @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg , http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding , www.youtube.com/esbnyc , or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2019, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

