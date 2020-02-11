Experience Unparalleled Power with the New Samsung Galaxy S20 5G at Boost Mobile

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, a next-level addition to the Samsung Galaxy family, will be available at Boost Mobile beginning Friday, March 6. Customers will be able to purchase the 5G-enabled smartphone in Boost Mobile stores or online at www.BoostMobile.com for $999.99 (plus tax).

The Galaxy S20 introduces an entirely new camera system—powered by AI and a large image sensor—to bring out the best in every image and every moment. With an expansive 6.2-inch Infinity-O display and radical new 64MP camera with 30x Space Zoom, Galaxy S20 5G gives impressive power and clarity to photos, whether you're three feet or 100 feet away. The Single Take feature also captures multiple videos and images with one tap of the shutter button, securing the best of every moment, every time.

Pro-Grade Filming Capability : The Galaxy S20 offers stunning 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life color and quality. Even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using a gimbal, thanks to Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis.

: The Galaxy S20 offers stunning video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life color and quality. Even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using a gimbal, thanks to Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis. Music: Whether you are just waking up, or heading to the gym, enjoy a personalized soundtrack based around your routine, thanks to a new integration between Spotify and Bixby Routines. With Music Share, extend your paired Bluetooth connection to a car stereo or speaker via your device, so you and your friend can take turns DJ-ing during the road trip or party1.

Galaxy S20 5G will be available with select Boost Mobile plans. More details will be provided closer to availability. Boost Mobile offers one of the best values in wireless, with no annual service contracts. All plans include unlimited data, talk and text. In addition, service plans include taxes and fees, mobile hotspot, unlimited music streaming and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming.

"Now is a perfect time to make the switch to Boost and get the new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with a no-contract plan that will help consumers save money," said Angela Rittgers, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Boost Mobile. "Bringing together functionality and convenience for a seamless mobile experience, the Galaxy S20 5G is a powerhouse, and I am so excited for our customers to experience the phone firsthand."

For full details on the device and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com.

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, reaching over 300 million people, Boost Mobile offers customers some of the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

1 Available only on Galaxy S20 devices.

