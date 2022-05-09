Experience your Greatest Summer Vacation in Coastal Mississippi

COASTAL MISSISSIPPI, Miss., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast invites travelers to experience their GOAT (Greatest of All Time) vacation. The summer season brings out the best of the Gulf Coast region's charming coastal towns boasting uncrowded beaches, plenty of space to roam, hidden gems, and endless attractions and excursions.

Featuring 62 miles of scenic shoreline, The Secret Coast is perfectly poised to welcome a variety of visitors venturing out for summer 2022. From diverse culinary offerings and romantic getaways to family-friendly attractions and outdoor exploration, memorable and unique experiences abound in Coastal Mississippi.

Savor Flavorful Dining

Travelers looking for intimate and high-end culinary experiences can enjoy Whiskey Prime, located in Pass Christian, serving prime steaks, Gulf-fresh seafood favorites, and more than 50 wines. In nearby Bay St. Louis, diners will enjoy the delectable offerings at Sycamore House, home to chefs Stella LeGardeur and Michael Eastham, whose award-winning culinary skills bring flavor and flair to every dish, and brunch is not to be missed.

Those looking for more casual bites can enjoy fish tacos and burgers at Woody's Roadside, located throughout Coastal Mississippi on Biloxi Beach, Ocean Springs, and their newest location in Gulfport. And no trip to The Secret Coast is complete without sampling the fresh, locally caught Gulf-to-table seafood. Visitors who want to eat like locals should check out Bozo's Seafood Market & Deli in Pascagoula, serving the Gulf Coast's freshest seafood boils, po'boys, and other local favorites for over 60 years.

A Trip for Two: Romantic Getaways

Couples in search of a luxurious and romantic getaway will find their perfect hideaway at Pearl Hotel in downtown Bay St. Louis, featuring 59 luxury suites with balcony views overlooking the Bay and Marina. Pearl Hotel is also a short walk from many of Bay St. Louis' best eateries, including southern seafood favorite, Thorny Oyster, located below the hotel. Another romantic destination for couples is The White House Hotel on Biloxi's waterfront. This historic boutique hotel is shaded by live oaks with views of the beautiful Mississippi Sound and welcomes guests with an abundance of southern charm and hospitality. Stroll the beach—just steps away and take in the Gulf breezes and sunsets.

Couples searching for nature and seclusion can visit Buccaneer State Park. Tentrr, the park's new premium camping service, provides guests an upscale camping experience that includes platform tent setups, memory foam mattresses, a fire pit, chairs, and more.

Experience the Best Family Fun

Families searching for summer fun can look to Big Play Family Fun Center offering 12 high-energy bowling lanes, laser tag, go-karts, a massive arcade, a full-service restaurant, and more. Nearby Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center offers over 370 luxury guestrooms and suites in a 22-story family-friendly resort. With a 55,000 sq. ft. indoor arcade, seven unique dining offerings, a rooftop lazy river, two water slides, rock climbing, and an indoor zip-line, Margaritaville is not to be missed. For a more laid-back, scenic, and historic family destination, stroll among the live oaks and crepe myrtles at Centennial Plaza by the beach in Gulfport. Centennial Plaza's 48-acre resort features two restaurants, a water playground with a zero-entry pool, two giant water slides, a lazy river, poolside dining, and a swim-up bar. Just a short drive down scenic Highway 90, Biloxi's only smoke-free casino, the Palace Casino Resort, offers empty nesters or families searching for adult fun over 750 slots, 26 table games, award-winning dining, a golf club, spa, and luxurious guest accommodations.

With so many attractions, outdoor adventures, and destinations to choose from, planning a family trip can be challenging. To make vacation planning easier, Coastal Mississippi has launched their Build-Your-Own Attractions Pass and Free and Fun Pass! These passes include 1-day, 2-day, 3-day, and annual options that are mobile-exclusive and feature venue passes, discounts on top attractions, and more. Individuals and families will have the opportunity to view and research top attractions like the Biloxi Lighthouse and Visitors Center, Mississippi Aquarium, Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art, Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum, and much more. This is what family vacation planning made easy looks like on The Secret Coast!

Annual Events for Summer 2022

There are plenty of summer celebrations along The Secret Coast, such as the annual Blessing of the Fleet, a tradition dating back to 1929 that marks the official beginning of the fishing season for shrimpers and invokes a safe and prosperous season on the water. The 2022 Blessing takes place on May 29, presented by the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, featuring a ceremonial wreath drop followed by a parade of colorfully decorated shrimping and recreational boats traveling from the west end of the Biloxi Channel to the east to receive their blessing.

The annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, from June 6-12, features hundreds of anglers competing in Coastal Mississippi's billfish-rich waters for over $2,000,000 in cash and prizes. This weekend event also features nightly dock parties, captains' banquets, golf outings, and live entertainment for participants and spectators.

From June 24-26, visitors can experience Scrapin the Coast, an indoor-outdoor car show featuring hundreds of hot rods, vendors, live bands, a corn hole tournament, burn-out contests, and more!

"The summer of 2022 is the summer of the new traveler," said Judy Young, Executive Director at Coastal Mississippi. "Visitors will enjoy outstanding resorts and boutique accommodations, award-winning dining, historical sites, attractions, fantastic eco-tourism opportunities, and everything in between. This is their summer to wring every bit of richness and meaning out of their holidays and getaways, and we are ready to welcome them to the Secret Coast. Best of all, they can do so with confidence thanks to the Coastal Mississippi promise of Health and Safety , a destination-wide commitment by tourism partners to apply best practices in health and safety and to help visitors make informed choices when planning their visit."

To learn more about Coastal Mississippi or start planning a Secret Coast Summer getaway, visit CoastalMississippi.com .

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

