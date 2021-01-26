Experienced Attorney Brian Johnston Joins Caldwell Cassady & Curry in Dallas

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry has added accomplished attorney Brian D. Johnston as a principal. He most recently was a partner in the intellectual property department at Baker Botts in Dallas.

Mr. Johnston joins Caldwell Cassady & Curry with more than a decade of experience representing plaintiffs and defendants in a variety of high-profile intellectual property disputes. His track record includes extensive work in patent, trade secret, and copyright lawsuits in federal district courts across the country and on appeal in the Federal Circuit.

Backed by his industry experience as an electrical engineer, Mr. Johnston has represented companies and individuals in a wide variety of high-technology disputes in fields such as semiconductors, electronics, telecommunications, networking, digital signal processing, and a variety of other hardware and software products. He is well-versed in all aspects of litigation, from pre-suit investigations and early case strategy through jury trials and appeals.

"Brian is a top-flight lawyer who has proven himself in important cases again and again," says firm principal Jason Cassady. "His engineering background and his keen understanding of all types of intellectual property law make him a perfect addition to Caldwell Cassady & Curry."

After law school, Mr. Johnston held judicial clerkships at both the district court and appellate court levels. He served as a law clerk for the Hon. Nicholas G. Garaufis in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and the Hon. Jennifer Walker Elrod in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Mr. Johnston is admitted to practice before all Texas and New York state courts; the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit; the U.S. District Courts for the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas and the Eastern District of Wisconsin; and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Mr. Johnston is an elected Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and a member of the Federal Circuit Bar Association and the Dallas Bar Association. He is a magna cum laude graduate of the New York University School of Law and a cum laude graduate of the George R. Brown School of Engineering at Rice University.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

