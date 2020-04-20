Experienced Benefits and Compensation Lawyer Joins Latham & Watkins

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Erin Murphy has joined the firm in the Bay Area as a partner in the Tax Department and member of the Benefits, Compensation & Employment Practice. Murphy has extensive experience advising clients on executive compensation and employee benefits matters across a range of public and private transactional contexts, including M&A, private equity, capital markets, emerging companies, and restructuring. Murphy is admitted to practice in California and New York and has spent substantial periods of time working in those jurisdictions.

"We're thrilled to welcome Erin to Latham. She has excellent experience and a great commercial sense that will be invaluable to clients across the deal spectrum," said Tad Freese, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Silicon Valley. "Erin brings substantial perspective, having worked on national and global matters across a range of industries."

Bradd Williamson, Global Chair of Latham's Benefits, Compensation & Employment Practice added, "Erin has worked on nearly every type of benefits and compensation matter that can arise in the context of a sophisticated corporate transaction. She's also known for her good judgment, collegial approach, and deal savvy. We're thrilled to welcome her to our global team."

Murphy has represented acquirers in private equity transactions and leveraged buyouts, public and private companies in strategic mergers and acquisitions, and private equity funds and public and private targets in takeovers, sales, and spinoffs. She has extensive experience counseling companies on golden parachute excise tax issues and on the negotiation of a variety of executive agreements, the design of various compensation plan types, including those in connection with initial public offerings, the benefits-related disclosure requirements for public companies, and in relation to compensation and benefits issues unique to bankruptcy and restructuring transactions.

"Latham is known for providing practical advice and innovative solutions to help clients attract and keep top talent. I'm thrilled to be joining the team, and particularly looking forward to working with colleagues here in the Bay Area, New York, and elsewhere," said Murphy. "Latham's strong culture and integrated global platform will be a great fit for both my clients and me."

Murphy joins Latham & Watkins from Simpson Thacher, at which she has practiced both in the Palo Alto and New York offices. Murphy received her JD from Northwestern University School of Law and her AB, cum laude, from Duke University.





