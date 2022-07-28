Experienced commercial real estate and franchise attorney Laura Wallerstein joins McDonald Hopkins

CLEVELAND, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An experienced commercial real estate and franchise law attorney, Laura L. Wallerstein has joined the offices of McDonald Hopkins LLC as a Member, adding her expertise to the Business Department and Real Estate practice.

Wallerstein resides in Akron, Ohio, and represents clients across the country with expertise that includes retail leasing, asset management, and corporate transactions. Her practice includes working with corporate clients, governmental and quasi-governmental entities, and government-regulated industries, including conveyancing, financial services, property transfer, and condominium and association matters. She has specific experience advising park districts and public utilities on the acquisition and disposition of property as well as the preservation of public opinion in protecting property rights and preserving productive property uses.

"Laura's legal experience makes her an invaluable asset to McDonald Hopkins and adds considerable depth and a competitive advantage to our already robust real estate practice," said David Gunning, Chair of the firm's Real Estate practice. "Her expertise will be an enormous benefit to all our clients."

In addition to her real estate practice, Wallerstein has additional expertise in franchise law, helping owners and operators of quick-service restaurants and other franchisees through the full range of legal and regulatory issues they encounter, from drafting and negotiating franchise, purchase and sale agreements to raising capital, responding to franchising challenges, and other operational issues. Wallerstein also helps her franchise clients clients acquire and dispose of real property and other assets and works to secure the funding clients need to finance acquisitions and operations.

Wallerstein earned her J.D. and MBA from the University of Akron, and her B.A. from Oberlin College.

She can be reached at 216.348.5832 and [email protected].

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

CONTACT:

Cynthia Stewart

McDonald Hopkins LLC

600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Phone: 216.348.5733

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins