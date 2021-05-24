Experienced Energy And Infrastructure Partner Rejoins Latham & Watkins In San Diego

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer back to the firm. She is a unique and valuable addition to our team, combining superb technical skills, creative problem solving, and a client-centric mindset," said Jim Arnone, Global Chair of the firm's Environment, Land & Resources Department.

Roy has built a strong reputation in project entitlement matters, administrative and municipal hearings, land use litigation, and federal environmental review and permitting issues, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sector.

DJ Moore, Global Co-Chair of the firm's Project Siting & Approvals Practice, added, "Jennifer brings broad-based experience, formidable advocacy skills, and sophisticated regulatory knowledge to our team. In particular, her extensive work in the energy space will help us further develop our platform in line with clients' needs."

Roy has frequently advised on regulatory compliance, environmental policy, diligence, and financing matters related to the development, environmental review, permitting, construction, and operation of a wide range of land use and infrastructure projects, ranging from desalination projects to renewable energy projects to multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas export facilities and pipelines.

"It is with much enthusiasm that we welcome Jennifer back to the firm and the San Diego office," said Cheston Larson, San Diego Office Managing Partner. "Jennifer is a proven talent and leader with substantial experience with many of California's large-scale developments, energy regulations, and litigation. Complimented by her private sector experience, our clients will benefit immensely from her vast knowledge and insight."

"I was very fortunate to begin my career at Latham, so I know it is the ideal place for me to further build my practice," said Roy. "I look forward to working with such a skilled and collaborative team that consistently delivers the highest level of client service."

Roy received her JD from the University of Virginia School of Law and her undergraduate degree from the College of William and Mary.

