Experienced Home Lender to Lead First Community Mortgage Branch in Singer Island, Accompanied by Team

Top Producer Joe Farro takes a proactive approach, sharing deep experience and superior customer service; he is joined by established team of mortgage pros and operations support

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Joe Farro Producing Branch Manager of FCM's Riviera Beach/Singer Island office. Along with his experienced team of mortgage lenders and operations support, Farro – a West Palm Beach resident – and his team can originate mortgages for consumers in 32 states, including Florida and Georgia.

Joe Farro - First Community Mortgage

"Team Joe's customers appreciate the strategic approach they take, evaluating each individual's circumstances and needs so they can present the best mortgage options," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "A Top Producer himself, Joe has literally trained other Top Producers, so you know he and his team have the expertise to ensure you have the best experience when working with us on your home loan."

In addition to Farro's Florida office, the experienced mortgage professional with 30 years' experience also oversees the St. Simons, Georgia, FCM location. He is a Loyola grad who began his career at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and entered the mortgage business after being part of a successful Georgia startup in the industry. Farro earned both Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist (CMPS) and Certified Mortgage Planner (CMP), which are designations held by fewer than 1% of mortgage professionals nationally.

"Our commitment to clients and referral partners enables us to take a proactive approach to the mortgage industry," Farro says, "which can make the difference because so many homeowners today want highly experienced input as they buy and sell residential property. We are committed to them and to superior customer service."

Away from work, he can be found working out, traveling, reading and playing poker. Farro has played in the World Series of Poker. Much of his travel now involves following his high-school junior son's hockey team, which is Boston-based. Farro resides in West Palm Beach with his German schnauzer, Piper.

Team Farro includes:

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded nearly $3.5 billion in home loans in 2021 and has been the winner of several "best places to work" awards over the past year, including being named one of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA by Energage, one of the Best Places to Work 2021 by the Nashville Business Journal and one of the Top Work Places 2021 by The Tennessean newspaper. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

Farro (NMLS# 153572) can be reached at 404-933-2733 or [email protected].

Media inquiries

B. Andrew (Drew) Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

First Community Mortgage

Megan Chastain, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

731-610-1504

SOURCE First Community Mortgage