Experienced Leader Dave Allston Joins Business Transformation Experts at Thought Ensemble

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Allston, senior executive based in Dallas, is joining as Managing Partner of fast-growing business and technology transformation consultancy Thought Ensemble.

In his new role, Dave will focus on expanding Thought Ensemble's Dallas market presence, bringing forward not only his wealth of consulting and industry experience, but also his proven capabilities in establishing an organization's strategic vision and culture and developing its people.

Dave Allston

"I have known and worked with the team at Thought Ensemble for years and am excited to be joining their leadership team for the next phase of growth. It is a great cultural fit, and the timing is right with us all wanting to grow a strong management consulting practice in Dallas," said Dave.

Dave previously spent 10 years at management consulting firm Sendero, where he was a senior partner. Prior to that, Dave held leadership positions at companies including Matria Healthcare, TXU Corporation, Tactica Technology Group, and Accenture.

"We are honored to have Dave join our team. Growing Dallas and expanding our service capabilities are strategic priorities for us, and Dave's industry and consulting experience will be a big asset. Beyond leading Dallas' growth, we believe Dave will have a much broader impact on growing our people, transforming our clients, and building our business overall," said Thought Ensemble CEO and Co-Founder Lisa Jasper.

About Thought Ensemble:

Thought Ensemble, founded in 2008, helps clients reduce the risk, stress, and frustration associated with business transformation. Their team of battle-tested, senior-level, thought partners helps clients define and articulate their vision, as well as scope, plan, and execute the complex cross-divisional projects required to achieve that vision.

