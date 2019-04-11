Experienced Trial Lawyer A. Marisa Chun Joins Crowell & Moring's San Francisco Office

"We are thrilled to welcome Marisa to the firm. Her deep well of experience from her days at the Justice Department and as a first-chair trial lawyer will benefit our clients facing challenging cases in the courtroom and in dealings with the government," said Philip T. Inglima , chair of Crowell & Moring. "Marisa is a strategic fit for our San Francisco office. She will make a major contribution to the depth of our complex civil litigation and trial practices, and our investigations and white collar practice."

Chun represents clients in trial and appellate courts in a wide variety of matters, including commercial disputes, intellectual property, and consumer class actions alleging antitrust, false advertising, and unfair business practices. She conducts investigations with respect to antitrust, health care fraud, financial fraud, and FCPA violations, as well as sexual harassment or misconduct in the United States, Asia, and Latin America.

Before joining the firm, Chun headed the litigation group at McDermott Will & Emery's San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices. Chun served as Deputy Associate Attorney General at the U.S. Justice Department from 2009 to 2013. She advised the department's leadership on various enforcement issues and oversaw certain matters involving antitrust, intellectual property rights enforcement, health care fraud, privacy, and telecommunications. Chun also concurrently served as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia from 2011 to 2013, and the District of Maryland in 2012, where she investigated, prosecuted, and/or tried cases involving narcotics trafficking, health care and immigration fraud, money laundering, export control violations, and child sex trafficking.

"Marisa has tried more than a dozen civil and criminal bench and jury trials in state and federal courts, including winning every trial as a prosecutor," said Jennifer S. Romano, co-chair of the firm's Litigation Group. "She has a proven track record handling high-stakes matters on behalf of clients in the technology, energy, and health care sectors."

"Marisa will expand our team of seasoned first-chair trial lawyers in Crowell & Moring's San Francisco office," said Thomas F. Koegel, managing partner of the San Francisco office. "We know Marisa will provide clients with the highest possible level of representation when facing matters in the trial and appellate courts."

Chun serves on the Board of Directors of the Public Policy Institute of California and the Bar Association of San Francisco's Justice & Diversity Center. She teaches trial advocacy at Stanford Law School. She has devoted significant time to pro bono matters, including at the United States and California Supreme Courts, in conjunction with the American Bar Association, Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights, and other organizations.

Chun earned her undergraduate degree from Yale University and her law degree from Harvard Law School, where she served as developments editor of the Harvard Law Review. She served as a law clerk to the Honorable Robert Boochever of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

"Crowell & Moring presents a terrific opportunity to join a firm with a deep commitment to its clients and exceptional lawyering, a strong collaborative culture, and growth in San Francisco and beyond," Chun said.

