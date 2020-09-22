Experiential firm AGAR launches experiences on demand; issues open call for collaborators

AGAR is leveraging their expertise creating and producing live events for brands in a platform that brings experiences directly to consumers. "What we've always done, and continue to do, is create human connections," said AGAR founder Josh Heuser. "We designed EXPO not as a pandemic pivot, but as a long-term solution for adding value to the home experience." Heuser said EXPO was borne out of the insight that there was no single place to order everything needed to create experiences. "Customers would have to order from different providers like Amazon, restaurants, florists…and design their own concept. We do it all for them and deliver everything together."

AGAR is looking to learn what people want, as they grow the EXPO model and scale regionally and ultimately nationally. Currently, consumers can choose:

Camp Legendary , a family-friendly, camp-at-home experience complete with a S'mores bar

, a family-friendly, camp-at-home experience complete with a S'mores bar Wicket Good Weekend , a backyard brunch with a croquet twist

, a backyard brunch with a croquet twist Home Field Advantage, a big-screen backyard tailgate for up to 10

a big-screen backyard tailgate for up to 10 SOON! Table for Two, a cook-your-own dinner experience with online chef tutorial, recipe ingredients and flowers

"We're adding new EXPOs based on customer demand," said AGAR Director of Operations Kerry Francis. "An over-the-top game show experience is next up. With cooler weather, people are looking to host experiences at home, and we have some exciting plans brewing." Added AGAR Operations Manager Noah Beiting, "AGAR brings the creative firepower, now we're looking to partner with restaurants, retailers…any business that wants to become part of a larger experience on-demand." Those interested in collaborating on EXPO should contact Beiting at [email protected].

The pilot offers next-day delivery on orders placed before 12 p.m. within Greater Cincinnati. Complete EXPO contents, pricing and online purchase platform is available at www.expotoyou.com.

About AGAR

AGAR is an experiential marketing firm that has created shared human experiences for Fortune 100 clients and communities across the country since 2009.

Media Contacts:

Kerry Francis

269- 214-1857

[email protected]

SOURCE The AGAR

Related Links

theagar.com

