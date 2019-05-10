Experiential Learning: Cement the Training & Employee Behavior Connection

Experiential learning

Experiential Learning Takes Development to the Next Level

Sherrie Haynie, Director of US Professional Services and Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson, Principal Organizational Development Consultant will present on Experiential Learning on Tuesday at 2:15 pm in the Expo Hall, Demo Stage 1.



Attendees will learn how to leverage an integrated experiential learning method-- "Learning by Reflecting on Doing"-- to explore work styles, communication habits, team expectations and how individual behaviors impact the team. Attendees can roll up their sleeves in a hands-on group challenge, connecting learning through doing to lasting behavior change. Haynie and Cubas-Wilkinson will explain how to create a learning experience where teams:

Work together toward a common goal in real time

Discuss what worked, what was stressful, and what they would have done differently

Strengthen learning and accelerate self-awareness by making connections between the experiential exercise and their behaviors on the job

ATD Show Specials

ATD 2019 attendees can receive special offers on some of the best certification programs available for assessments like the MBTI®, FIRO-B®, TKI® and CPI™. Stop by The Myers-Briggs Company booth (#1551) to take advantage of these specials.

Psychology of Change, Well-being, Self-awareness and Conflict

Stop by to booth #1551 for daily in-booth 10 min. micro-sessions presented by Dr. Rich Thompson, PhD, Senior Director of Research:

10 AM: Psychology of Change

Technology is changing at a head-spinning rate – how are you helping your people handle it? If you're experiencing the effects of large-scale initiatives such as new technology, policy, or restructuring, you'll learn:

Why and how people deal with change in different ways

How to recognize human behavior patterns during organizational change

How to increase employee buy-in for your change processes

11 AM: Engage Your Workforce by Improving Well-being

Well-being influences health, relationships, occupational performance, creativity, collaboration, and income. With recent research indicating 80% of people in large organizations aren't engaged with their work, improving the well-being of employees is crucial in an era where the most talented employees can choose where they work.

This micro-session will explore findings from a three-year international study by The Myers-Briggs Company that sheds light on the activities most effective for enhancing well-being, and the benefits for organizations that foster well-being for their employees.



12 PM: Self-awareness is the Performance Superfood

With research indicating that more self-aware individuals understand and lead others more effectively, self-awareness is a manager's greatest asset. Yet it's in short supply. This micro-session will discuss new research on what self-awareness is, why it's important, how to measure it, and the tools and techniques to develop it.



1 PM: What's Your Conflict Style?

When trouble brews, it's natural to look for the 'trouble makers'. A better approach, according to the Thomas-Kilmann Conflict Mode Instrument (TKI) is to ask, "how does each employee handle conflict?"

People approach conflict using five modes, and while the uncooperative, assertive Competing mode is most visible, conflicts constantly play out around us in less obvious ways through the other four modes: Avoidance, Accommodating, Compromising and Collaborating. This micro-session will discuss how to identify the way team members naturally approach conflict and harness it for positive outcomes.

