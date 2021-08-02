Experity Ventures Completes $51.1 Million Asset Backed Securitization Transaction

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experity Ventures (EV) announced today that it has closed on a securitization of $51.1 million of fixed rate, asset backed notes through a private syndication of institutional investors. The notes are collateralized primarily by litigation finance and medical receivable assets originated by Experity related business units and platforms.

Joseph Greco, Experity Ventures Founder and Chairman, commented, "The successful closing of this follow-on securitization continues to validate our position as a leading platform that provides continued, high-quality asset flow to the capital markets for our alternative assets in the tort and litigation related finance spaces."

Ryan Silverman, Experity CEO added, "As part of executing our long-term business plan, we are excited to build on our strategy of optimizing the financing of the growth of our business and origination funding units, while receiving the strong endorsements of institutional investors through their continued participation in our securitization transactions. We are also proud of the focus and performance that the Experity team continues to deliver on a daily basis."

About Experity Ventures

Experity Ventures, founded in 2019, is the parent company for ProMed Capital, MedSolve, Thrivest Legal Funding, LLC / dba Thrivest Link, Nexify Capital and Nexify Solutions.

ProMed and MedSolve are leading providers of medical receivables funding solutions to healthcare providers, surgery centers and diagnostic and related facilities throughout the U.S. that provide medical services to patients who have been injured as a result of a personal injury accident or event.

Thrivest Link is a direct to market pre-settlement legal funding company that has successfully provided thousands of non-recourse advances to individuals with pending litigation while providing injured plaintiffs with funds to pay bills and meet essential expenses during the long and complicated litigation process.

Nexify Capital has entered into several strategic financing and operational partnerships with legal funding companies in the United States. Nexify Solutions develops and markets best in class enterprise and workflow software for the legal funding marketplace, which is designed to automate pre-settlement funding from intake to decision analytics, to servicing and payoff, while offering full accounting and reporting capabilities.

Experity has offices in Philadelphia, New York, Nevada and Florida.

For more information on Experity, please visit www.experityventures.com.

