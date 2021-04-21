Expert Advice on How to Detox Your Body Safely and Effectively

CALGARY, AB, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We live in an environment where our bodies are under constant assault by substances, chemicals, and forces that impede its ability to function at the cellular level. The human body has several intricate systems and pathways that need to function optimally to absorb and utilize nutrients while simultaneously removing toxins and wastes. The host of AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health, sat down with four experts to discuss how to detox safely both mentally and physically. Here are the key takeaways:

Healing spaces evoke a sense of cohesion of the mind, body, and spirit. They support healing intention and foster healing relationships. In this episode, Lisa Marie Holmes discussed strategies and tips for detoxing your space around you:

"...Things to consider with your space from an architectural perspective would not feeling closed in or not having those dark spaces or shadowy corners and making sure that the light, there is always something about that natural light hitting every surface that is really important. Being surrounded by those earth tone colors. Even the artwork that you choose it can have a positive impact on your perception. Also, always incorporating the cultural and spiritual traditions from your past."

Mindsets are not just important for learning new skills, they can affect the way that we think about everything. In this episode, Marlyn Diaz discusses developing a less toxic mindset so you can live the life you desire:

"Set yourself up for priorities. Take the three most important things that you must get done during your day and with that take breaks, back to that morning 'me time' to really visualize 'Okay, I'm going to set the intention for the best day possible.' And with that be flexible too because in this day and age things happen."

In this episode, Amy M. Petrarca discussed how traditional Chinese medicine and functional medicine can complement one another in supporting our natural detoxification process:

"With acupuncture there are specific channels and specific acupuncture points that can be utilized to support the bodies' natural ability to detoxify and cleanse. With botanical medicine or herbs there are so many plants that we think about, and foods or spices that we think about, to support."

"In Chinese medicine three of the key organs in detoxification belong to metal elements...Those organs are the lungs, the colon, and the skin. If you think about it these are three really important organs to be able to access and support a proper detoxification."

Robin Devine discusses the importance of your Lymphatic system and ways to support it for healthy detoxification:

"There is lymphatics everywhere you have blood but if I am going to have the most effect on moving them, the very most fluid with the least amount of contact and trying not to be invasive, staying within that very outer layer of the skin is very important. What we tend to see with receding lymphatic work is not only that the swelling will generally reduce, its extremely relaxing. It stimulates that part of your nervous system that really helps it mellow out. You go into that beautiful rest and digest parasympathetic part of your nervous system and it really does help with detoxing the entire body."

For more information, check out AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health, available on all streaming platforms.

ABOUT AOR:

Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), a Canadian based company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, has an established reputation in Canada as the most advanced dietary supplement formulator in the country. AOR believes that truth and transparency are the most important values for any organization to uphold. It is through ethical discipline and evidence-based science that the company leads and advances the natural health industry. As visionaries, AOR seeks to catalyze change and challenge conventions through continuous innovation. AOR exists to create safe, effective and therapeutic solutions from nature, so consumers can always trust the products to deliver the right molecule in the right dose, at the right place, at the right time. Visit aor.ca for additional information.

SOURCE Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR)

Related Links

https://aor.ca

