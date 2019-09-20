Expert Customer-Communications-Training Services Provider Redefines the Sales Call: 'Phone Ninjas'

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phone Ninjas (http://www.phoneninjas.com/) recently highlighted its dedication to training the next generation of sales, service and parts agents for a auto dealers with its proprietary coaching and training programs. Phone Ninjas offers personalized training and employee coaching, call scoring and agent certification that seamlessly integrates with working teams. Delivering excellence in phone and internet training for over a decade, Phone Ninjas has partnered with and trained employees at some of the most progressive dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.

The Phone Ninjas Method Phone Ninjas

"We have always been a focused and determined company that passionately strives for success," said CEO Jerry Thibeau. "And that success is clearly defined: helping our clients achieve their goals. We accomplish this mission with a positive and upbeat can-do attitude, creative motivational techniques, and by taking action when it is required."

Phone Ninjas: Training Philosophy

Phone Ninjas operates by understanding that phone etiquette is the crucial first step to projecting a good company image. Poorly treated or misinformed customers are far less likely to purchase products, and immediately form bad opinions about companies which can spread quickly across the internet. Phone Ninjas offers professional phone and internet training that can convert more opportunities into sales, increase customer satisfaction and enhance a company's image.

Phone Ninjas begins with actual inbound and outbound phone conversations between employees and their customers. Then, using proprietary software, Phone Ninjas experts can insert specific feedback into those conversations, transforming the recordings into valuable training materials for employees. Phone Ninjas works daily, sending constantly updated and detailed feedback to employees and their supervisors to help create corrective feedback. Supervisors can then monitor progress as they educate new employees through real-life, company-specific calls.

Phone Ninjas: Training Services Offered

Onsite Training: Morning and afternoon training sessions. A team of dedicated automotive phone trainers and coaches arrive to help dealerships achieve an important goal: more customer appointments scheduled. Phone Ninjas sells the appointment — not the car; leaving dealerships with a full calendar.

Phone Skills Coaching : Phone Ninjas monitors sales calls from afar, downloading , critiquing and scoring the call for training purposes.

: Phone Ninjas monitors sales calls from afar, downloading , critiquing and scoring the call for training purposes. Mystery Shop Coaching: The perfect way to see your internet sales people in action, identifying what works and targeting areas to improve.

The perfect way to see your internet sales people in action, identifying what works and targeting areas to improve. Training Manuals: Physical training manuals with over 80 pages of content.

Physical training manuals with over 80 pages of content. Automotive Business Development Center (BDC) Training: Increase the value that a BDC delivers to a dealership with improved process skills that significantly improve customer satisfaction.

Increase the value that a BDC delivers to a dealership with improved process skills that significantly improve customer satisfaction. Free operator training for clients: Front-desk operator training and accountability coaching with initial reception calls.

Front-desk operator training and accountability coaching with initial reception calls. Dynamic auto dealership phone scripts: Generate more appointments with some of the toughest customers, using targeted, non-generic scripts. Inbound, outbound, prospecting, sold-customer, service and parts calls.

Client feedback for Phone Ninjas has always been overwhelmingly positive:

"The Phone Ninjas method is a one-of-a-kind system that drives almost immediate results among every department in the dealership… I've seen this firsthand at my own store." —Chris Vitale, Vice President.

"By deploying Phone Ninjas, you'll enjoy an increase in quality across all customer facing communications and, of course, a higher appointment set rate." —Chris Shaughnessy, National Sales Manager.

About Phone Ninjas

Founded in 2010, Phone Ninjas began as a way to help automobile dealerships improve their phone and internet skills. CEO Jerry Thibeau earned the nickname the "Phone Ninja" for his ability to transform even the hardest phone shoppers into real appointments that showed up. Phone Ninjas has quickly become the premier phone training company within the automotive sector, and is quickly expanding to other vertical markets. Phone Ninjas provides ongoing training to hundreds of dealers across the nation. Learn more at: www.PhoneNinjas.com.

