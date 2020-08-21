Expert In Clinical Administration Leads Ambulatory Quality Initiatives At NYU Langone Health

Gossett joins NYU Langone from UCSF Health, where she was division director and ambulatory executive medical director in the division of obstetrics and gynecology. In those roles, she led quality improvement programs and network development.

"Dr. Gossett's depth of experience and leadership in clinical administration at some of the country's top hospital systems makes her a great addition to our team," says Andrew W. Brotman, MD, executive vice president and vice dean for clinical affairs and strategy, chief clinical officer at NYU Langone. "We look forward to her contributions as we continue to expand our system while delivering the highest-quality care."

In addition, Gossett has been appointed vice chair of quality and safety in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, leading efforts to further unify initiatives throughout the department, which spans NYU Langone's Tisch Hospital, Kimmel Pavilion, NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, NYU Winthrop Hospital, and many practice locations. She also sees gynecology patients at NYU Langone's Joan H. Tisch Center for Women's Health.

"NYU Langone is a remarkable organization that is committed to enhancing access to quality care," says Gossett. "Building on the strengths of NYU Langone's award-winning, nationally acclaimed quality and safety program, we'll harmonize quality across the care continuum by establishing initiatives specific to each site."

About Dr. Gossett

An alumna of Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Gossett completed her clinical training at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. She earned a master's degree in clinical investigation from Northwestern University after training in basic science at the University of Michigan.

An accomplished clinical investigator, Gossett has presented at numerous national conferences and through guest lectureships on topics regarding mental health disorders during and after pregnancy, obstetric perineal trauma, and compliance with evidence-based practice guidelines. She also has mentored numerous medical students, residents, and faculty members, and designed novel training programs to develop the next generation of clinical leaders.

