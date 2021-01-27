Expert in Women's Health to Lead Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Langone Health

Gossett joined NYU Langone in July 2020 to serve as vice chair of the Department of OB/GYN and deputy chief clinical officer for NYU Langone Health. As the deputy clinical officer, she oversaw quality initiatives across NYU Langone's vast outpatient network. In addition, as vice chair of operations and quality for OB/GYN, she led efforts to unify further clinical initiatives throughout the department. She will continue to maintain an active clinical practice in her new role.

Prior to joining NYU Langone, Gossett served as professor and vice chair for Regional Women's Health Strategy in the Department of OB/GYN at the University of California, San Francisco Health System, where she also served as OB/GYN's ambulatory executive medical director.

In her new role as chair of OB/GYN at NYU Langone, Gossett, will continue to foster the growth of the department and strengthen its already excellent reputation in quality care. Specifically, she plans to elevate the availability of specialty gynecologic services for complex conditions, expand the existing obstetric programs to include improved support for maternal mental health care, and grow the clinical research enterprise.

"Dr. Gossett is an exceptional clinician and strategist whose transformative work in women's health is changing the lives of many patients," said Robert I. Grossman, MD, dean and CEO of NYU Langone. "She will serve as an outstanding teacher and mentor to the next generation of obstetricians and gynecologists at NYU Langone. We are excited to have her in this leadership position."

Gossett will replace David Keefe, MD, who recently stepped down as chair of OB/GYN after serving in that role for 11 years. He will remain a member of the faculty and continue his significant clinical and research work in fertility medicine.

During his time as chair, Keefe encouraged the growth of the department's ongoing research initiatives and clinical services. Under his leadership, clinical services also expanded. Notably, the number of deliveries and gynecologic surgeries performed have increased, as have reproductive services. Because of its continued growth, the department is moving into a 200,000-square-foot clinical home in midtown Manhattan in early 2022.

About Dr. Gossett

An alumna of Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Gossett completed her clinical training at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. She earned a master's degree in clinical investigation from Northwestern University after training in basic science at the University of Michigan.

An accomplished clinical investigator, Gossett has presented at numerous national conferences and through guest lectureships on topics regarding mental health disorders during and after pregnancy, obstetric perineal trauma, and compliance with evidence-based practice guidelines. She also has authored and co-authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and acted as a mentor to numerous medical students, residents, and faculty members. She has designed novel training programs to develop the next generation of clinical leaders.

"I am both excited and humbled by the opportunity to serve as chair for the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Langone," said Gossett. "I would like to thank Dr. Keefe for his leadership, passion, and outstanding achievements as chair, as well as the culture of respect and safety that he fostered. I look forward to continuing his excellent and meaningful work."

