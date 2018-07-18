Expert Organization DEKRA Grows for 15 Years in a Row: New Basic Setup for Global Growth

STUTTGART, Germany, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- 8 service divisions and 8 regions worldwide from January 2019

- International test network extended for digital safety

- DEKRA Digital GmbH powering digitalization of services and processes

- Revenue up 5.5% in 2018 and staff headcount rises to over 46,000

The global expert organization DEKRA will refocus its business at the beginning of 2019, integrating its extensive range of services into eight service divisions and eight regions. The current setup of three Business Units (Automotive, Industrial, Personnel) will be removed, in order to supply customers worldwide with more comprehensive solutions and to focus the capacities for innovation. "This next stage of development allows us to make the most of the DEKRA Group's strengths. We are combining our expertise on a global scale with a view to the new opportunities offered by digitalization, strengthening our customer focus," said DEKRA CEO Stefan Kölbl to journalists in Stuttgart. "After 15 years of uninterrupted growth, this new basic setup allows us to maintain our commitment to safety across the world in the future, and to continue to achieve sustainable growth."

DEKRA's CEO was very pleased with 2018, which marked the 15th year of growth in a row: Consolidated revenue is expected to rise by around 5.5% to over EUR 3.3 billion, with some 40% generated outside Germany. The staff headcount will increase by over 2,000 to exceed 46,000. Over half of the company's permanent staff are based outside Germany. Thanks to its success in 2018, DEKRA has cemented its standing as the world's fourth largest company in the TIC industry (testing, inspection, certification) and a leading unlisted expert organization.

Some of the financial year's highlights include an array of Group initiatives aimed at boosting the digitalization of services and processes in the area of safety.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2018, DEKRA generated estimated sales totaling more than 3.3 billion euros. The company currently employs more than 46,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all six continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.

