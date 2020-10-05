Expert System Announces Rebrand to Expert.ai

MODENA, Italy and ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 20 years' industry experience in the Artificial Intelligence market, Expert System has rebranded to become expert.ai. This effort highlights the company's vision to redefine what is possible in extracting value from language to make the most of information. As the AI market evolves, there is a growing demand from organizations to easily transform their information into knowledge and insight for better decision making with speed and accuracy. As part of this go to market transition, expert.ai is introducing a new logo, new corporate image and new website, www.expert.ai.

The rebrand follows the rollout of the company's 2020-2024 strategic plan which aims to accelerate global growth and capitalize on the flourishing artificial intelligence market. It also coincides with a recent capital infusion of $29.4 million, an expanded leadership team and a newly released cloud-based Natural Language API.

"This marks an important milestone in the company's history and a strategic pivot toward the future," said Walt Mayo, expert.ai CEO. "As the AI market accelerates and the business benefits of natural language become increasingly tangible, there is an opportunity to strengthen our global leadership and position the company for future growth."

Mayo continued, "The new expert.ai brand reinforces the same dedication to excellence, innovation and quality that our valued customers and partners have come to expect. But while AI has evolved, practical AI is still not easy. The new AI go-to-market requires users to quickly and easily create their own solutions. We want to share our unique expertise, technology and vision to make AI simple and available. We look forward to bringing all of these values to the market and making everyone an expert."

About expert.ai

Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decision making throughout organizations. By offering a full range of on-premise, private and public cloud offerings, expert.ai augments business operations, accelerates and scales data science capabilities and simplifies AI adoption across a vast range of industries including Insurance, Banking & Finance, Publishing & Media, Defence & Intelligence, Life Science & Pharma, Oil Gas & Energy, and more. The expert.ai brand is owned by Expert System (EXSY:MIL), that has cemented itself at the forefront of natural language solutions, and serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Lloyd's of London, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Dow Jones, Gannett, IMF and EBSCO.

