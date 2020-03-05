Expert System Increases Its Global Presence

MODENA, Italy, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert System announced today that it has launched a new subsidiary in Geneva. With a fully paid-up and subscribed share capital of CHF 20,000, "Expert System Helvetia SÀRL" will consolidate the Group's position in the Swiss artificial intelligence market, with a focus on the finance, insurance, pharmaceutical sectors as well as on international organizations.

Expert System Helvetia will be led by Domingo Senise de Gracia, who has more than 20 years of experience in the realms of corporate strategy, innovation, and artificial intelligence. He commented: "It is an honor and a source of great satisfaction for me to lead Expert System Helvetia.The company's leadership and consolidated know-how and experience in the field of artificial intelligence will be key in growing our presence in the Swiss market and in helping our customers achieve their strategic goals, by making the most of the unique features of our technology."

Prior to joining Expert System, Domingo held executive roles in several companies in the finance, technology, consulting and intelligence sectors. In 2016, as CEO, he co-founded and led hAItta, a Swiss artificial intelligence company with an international presence in Argentina, Colombia, Spain, and Germany. Domingo holds a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence, an MBA, a Master of Arts in English Linguistics, and a Bachelor of Arts in Conference Interpreting and Translation, and has authored seven academic-scientific publications on Artificial Intelligence.

"The decision to invest in Switzerland—one of the world's leading centers for international organizations, especially those in finance, insurance and pharmaceuticals—is part of the Group's international expansion and development strategies," said Walt Mayo, Expert System Group CEO. "We are convinced that Domingo will add great value. His extensive experience and skills in the field of innovation and artificial intelligence will allow us to support the diffusion of our products in high potential markets, helping us strengthen our position as the main reference point for all business transformation projects."

About Expert System

Expert System is a global leader in artificial intelligence applied to text. Its flagship platform provides a unique mix of natural language understanding and machine learning algorithms to help organizations bring human like comprehension of any kind of text to accelerate business processes, enhance knowledge discovery and improve decision making. Headquartered in Italy (EXSY:MIL), Expert System operates throughout Europe, the Americas, Canada and the Middle East across a vast range of sectors and use cases including content enrichment, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications. It has cemented itself as at the forefront of the artificial intelligence sector working with global businesses such as AXA XL, Lloyd's of London, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Bayer, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Dow Jones, Gannett, IMF and Ebsco.

