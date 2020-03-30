Expert System Joins Fight Against COVID-19

CRN constantly monitors and mines biomedical content coming from the most comprehensive possible array of sources such as MEDLINE publications, clinical trials, NIH-funded research, U.S. Patents, news and social media streams. Expert System CRN aggregates information from millions of scientific documents and news releases, structures the content in an intuitive user interface, allowing for multi-level drill-down across all searchable fields. Our advanced natural language understanding capability recognizes related terms (such as "COVID 19, "Coronavirus," and "SARS-CoV-2") and puts them in context to provide the most relevant and comprehensive results. Rich drill-down and filtering capabilities enable researchers to identify key clinical trials, sponsoring research facilities, lead researchers and related work, and even map key networks of collaborators.

"In facing the unprecedented global health challenge posed by COVID-19, we see an urgent need for advanced AI technologies to help researchers accelerate their search for therapeutics and diagnostics," said Christophe Aubry, Executive VP Expert System Enterprise. "CRN enables medical researchers in the frontlines of finding treatments to have a powerful AI tool that offers structured, intuitive, and real-time access to research taking place around the world."

Walt Mayo, CEO of Expert System, added "CRN offers a global perspective to any researcher, anywhere to find information on virtually all research, everywhere. As an AI company based in Italy, we understand first-hand the devastating impact of COVID-19 and want to get this weapon in the hands of as many researchers as possible. We will provide simplified, immediate, and free access to CRN."

