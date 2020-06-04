Expert Webinar of the 2nd conference of Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia

It is generally believed by the experts that it is of vital significance to share information and experiences as well as to have cross-border and cross-region cooperation in the course of the war against the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) has done a lot of work to this end by giving full play to its role and by coordinating the global responses. Although different countries may have different systems and cultures, and the process of pandemic development and transmission may not be the same, yet the basic law of prevention and response is more or less the same for the same kind of sudden outbreak of infectious diseases. The international community should learn from each other and mutually abide the law in order to form the largest joint force to fight the pandemic and to eventually overcome the pandemic.

The experts also expressed that the Global Health Forum can play an important role as a platform for the global fight against the pandemic at this special period when the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging around the world. The 2nd conference adjusted its agenda and topics for discussion in accordance with the development situation of the pandemic and made the relevant plans to ensure the health of the guests participating in the conference, control the imported cases and prevent the rebound of the pandemic.

Global Health Forum was set up by Boao Forum for Asia in 2018, and its 1st conference was successfully held in Qingdao, Shandong in June 2019. The GHF has built a high-end platform for exchanges and cooperation in the field of health for political, commercial and academic circles around the world, and has promoted the construction of the world's health systems and the development of the health industry. The 2nd Conference of Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia (GHF) is to be held in Qingdao, Shandong Province in October, 2020.

SOURCE Organizing Committee of GHF

Related Links

www.yslmcm.com

