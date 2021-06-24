ExpertFile Recognized by SIIA as Best Content Management Platform

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpertFile announced that it has been named "Best Content Management Platform" of 2021 by the Software and Industry Information Association (SIIA) in the Business Technology category of the SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world. This the second CODiE award for ExpertFile (the company won in 2018 in the same category).

"We're honored to once again be recognized by the SIIA and our industry peers for giving a voice to experts worldwide with ExpertFile's platform. We're entering a new era where organizations are recognizing the value of their expertise. A growing amount of disinformation, fake news and the declining levels of consumer trust have demonstrated just how critical experts are as credible sources of information," said Peter Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of ExpertFile. "The pandemic forced organizations to think more strategically about how they engage their experts to enrich both internal and external conversations in areas as diverse as digital marketing, communications/media relations to sales lead generation and product/service innovation."

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries.

ExpertFile features experts on over 40,000 topics on its open search engine which is powered by the ExpertFile SaaS software platform. Leading knowledge-based organizations trust ExpertFile to help them better structure, manage and promote their people-based content which seamlessly integrates into their websites and intranets to boost search engine results, audience engagement and lead generation. As an expert network, ExpertFile boosts the visibility of its client content through a growing list of distribution partners which include the Associated Press and Dejero to connect experts with thousands of newsrooms around the world.

"Congratulations to all of the 2021 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The products honored this year hold a particularly special place in the distinguished history of the CODiEs. Many of these winners literally helped business survive, and even thrive, as the global business community transitioned to remote status due to the pandemic.

"ExpertFile's development team is very proud of the work we're doing to transform the way organizations are promoting their expertise. Our software advances in areas such as artificial intelligence as well as new content formats and advanced search features built into our platform were very well received by the CODiE judging panel," said Robert Carter, Co-Founder and VP of product at ExpertFile.

About ExpertFile

ExpertFile is changing the way organizations tap into the power of their experts to boost reputation, relationships and revenue. Our SaaS platform helps clients structure, manage and promote their expert content to generate improved search rankings, media coverage, sales leads and revenues. The ExpertFile open search engine features experts on over 40,000 topics and is powered by our award-winning SaaS platform used by leading corporate, higher education and healthcare clients such as: Christiana Healthcare, UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, IDC, Royal Bank, Church Mutual Insurance, Villanova University, Aston University, University of East Anglia and Emory University.

For more information visit https://www.expertfile.com/

For ExpertFile media inquiries, please contact Todd Robson at 1-800-693-9126 or [email protected].

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE. For details about the winners visit https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners

For SIIA or CODiE Awards media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

