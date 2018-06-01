Experts Call for Improved Identification of 'High Burden' Rosacea Patients in Everyday Practice

PARIS, September 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Additional analysis of global survey data reveals quality of life is impacted by several factors extending beyond severity of rosacea alone

Additional analysis of a global survey conducted and presented earlier this year, as an expert-authored report called 'Rosacea: Beyond the visible', assists healthcare professionals (HCPs) to identify the common characteristics of High Burden* (HB) rosacea patients. Results of the analysis have the aim of increasing tailored treatment regimens to improve patient care. Results presented during a symposium at the 27th European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) Congress in Paris, France, yesterday, reveal that a broader definition of HB patients is needed to help reduce burden in daily practice.

The data analysis classified HB patients based on how severely their condition impacts their quality of life (QoL), the extent to which it influences their behavior and their level of desire for a cure.[1]

"People with rosacea are often judged on their appearance, which impacts them greatly in daily life. If their rosacea is severe, the symptoms are likely to be more significant also, from itching and burning to a permanently red central facial area. However, even people with less severe rosacea report a significant impact on quality of life, which suggests that assessing patients on clinical severity alone is not enough," said Prof. Dr. Uwe Gieler, Dept. of Dermatology and Clinic of Psychosomatic Medicine and Psychotherapy, Justus-Liebig-University of Giessen, Germany and one of the authors of the Rosacea: Beyond the visible report. "By improving identification of this demographic, dermatologists and other healthcare professionals will be better equipped to tailor treatment to the individual's needs and ultimately improve care for people living with this chronic skin disease."

The data revealed HB rosacea patients were significantly younger, employed and more likely to be male, compared to their less HB peers. Another characteristic defined included an increase in skin sensations (such as itching 48% vs 37% and pain 23% vs 13%) in comparison with their less HB peers over the last 12 months.

HB risk is affected by severity of symptoms; however, this state can be associated with any severity of rosacea. When looking over 12 months, HB patients were shown to have a significant increase in risk of experiencing an impact on daily activities, such as their skin care regime, as well as experiencing discomfort due to their disease when compared to non-HB patients. Other risk-factors included; a family history of rosacea and an increase of rosacea-related Emergency Rooms visits.

Experts concluded that healthcare professionals treating rosacea patients should include questions relating to burden in everyday practice, to ensure treatment is aligned with patients' disease experience, not just disease severity.

The presentation is titled "Defining High Burden patients" (Gieler, U. et al., 27th European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) Congress, 13 September 2018).

*Patients were categorized as high burden (HB) when at least three of four domains were positive (threshold defined by the cohort median).

Domain Proxy question Positive threshold QoL Overall impact on QoL (0-10) Score >5 Level of behavioral adaptation Lifestyle (0-10) Score >6 Willingness to pay to obtain a Economic complete cure >20% of monthly income Willingness to trade years of Psychosocial/emotional life for a complete cure >6 months

About Rosacea

Rosacea is a common inflammatory skin disease that presents variable clinical characteristics, of which the most common are flushing, permanent erythema, and inflammatory lesions. It mainly affects the central areas of the face, such as the cheeks and nose. The disease can affect both adult men and women, usually after the age of 30. Additionally, symptoms such as stinging, burning and increased sensitivity of the skin are common. The eyes are often affected, and might present as red, dry or itchy.

Although the cause of the disease is still under debate, various trigger factors are known, including spicy foods, alcohol, emotional stress, sun/UV-exposure, hot baths and beverages. Demodex, generally harmless mites, can also be found in the skin in an elevated quantity in people with rosacea.

Rosacea may worsen over time if left untreated. People that suspect they suffer from rosacea should visit their dermatologist or healthcare provider for diagnosis and discuss what treatment is right for them. Because rosacea is a highly visible disease, it is known to cause embarrassment and anxiety in some patients, which in turn may cause frustration and have a negative impact on their social life.

About the BURDEN survey

The BURDEN survey was developed by Kantar Health as a self-administered online survey and supported by Galderma. The survey involved 710 patients diagnosed with rosacea and 554 dermatologists and general practitioners (GPs) in 6 different countries (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Canada and the US). The survey asked respondents about their experience of living with, or treating patients that are living with, rosacea.

Participants were recruited using the Kantar online panel. To maximize the sample size no quota was set up. Therefore, the sample is not representative of the rosacea population of each country; consequently, the results of this study could be affected by selection bias and cannot be inferred to the whole rosacea population.

About Galderma

Galderma, Nestlé Skin Health's medical solutions business, was created in 1981 and is now present in over 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio to treat a range of dermatological conditions. The company partners with health care practitioners around the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of scientifically-defined and medically-proven solutions for the skin. For more information, please visit http://www.galderma.com

