Experts Demystify Artificial Disc Replacement For Patients

Experts answer all your questions about artificial disc replacement in a free patient webinar series at spinehealth.org.

"Our goal is to ensure patients are educated and empowered by information and knowledge as they journey through any kind of spinal health issue, including artificial disc replacement surgery," said Dr. Rita Roy, CEO of the NSHF. "Patients won't find better access to unbiased, top notch spine surgeons anywhere else."

Each webinar panel covers a variety of questions related to the disc replacement procedure, including considerations for potential surgery, preparation and recovery tips and how to choose the right surgeon.

Each panel, led by Dr. Thomas Schuler, CEO of Virginia Spine Institute and Chairman, NSHF Medical and Scientific Board, also took questions submitted by patients in the NSHF patient support community.

NSHF aims to educate the public about the many treatment options available for a wide variety of spine conditions. Their powerful patient community frequently gets the opportunity to hear from those on the cutting edge of artificial disc replacement and other vital surgeries and treatments.

Watch each portion of the webinar here:

Part 1 https://spine-talks.org/artificial-disc-replacement-neck/

Part 2 https://spine-talks.org/artificial-disc-replacement-neck-pt-2/

Part 3 https://spinehealth.org/

NSHF regularly hosts webinars, panels and interviews with experts in the field of spine health. You can learn more about these events by subscribing to their monthly newsletter.

SOURCE National Spine Health Foundation

Related Links

www.spinehealth.org

