Experts from Multiple Countries Share the Global Anti-Epidemic Experience Through Online Live Streaming

A number of experts attended the conference and gave speeches, including academician Wang Chen and Professor Zhang Wenhong from China as well as international experts and professors Ndoye and Gregori who shared their opinions on differential diagnosis, clinical response, imaging manifestations, etc.

Experts gave detailed introductions to the latest findings and specific measures amid the pandemic containment and case treatment, including differences in pathological manifestations between COVID-19 and SARS, clinical features of COVID-19 in different stages, differentiated treatment methods for mild cases and intensive care cases, and experience in the management of medical aid teams. The academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering Wang Chen who proposed to build makeshift hospitals shared his views and ideas about the current epidemic development trend.

Experts believe that CT imaging is an effective way to identify COVID-19 patients. CT imaging is helpful for intuitively seeing the changes in the lungs of patients to further judge the infection status and the severity of patients.

In another two sub-forums, experts and professors from different countries shared the experience of anti-COVID-19 in respiratory and critical care monitoring and ultrasound and COVID-19 patient management.

