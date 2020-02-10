Experts Gather for Leading Trademark, Branding, and Consumer Behavior Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's premier trademark, branding, and consumer behavior conference comes to Uber Headquarters in San Francisco on March 27, 2020 with a full day of networking and educational panels on cutting-edge IP topics. Hosted by Golden Gate University's McCarthy Institute, the annual "Trademark Law and its Challenges" symposium brings together the top names in trademark law.

Panelists include experts from Facebook and Microsoft, as well as law firms Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP; Cooley LLP; Perkins Coie LLP; and more.

"Trademark and intellectual property law touch a vast array of businesses globally,'' said McCarthy Institute Director David Franklyn. "We are fortunate to again have some of the brightest minds in these areas in one room to take us deep into contemporary trademark and IP issues."

Marco Iansiti, Professor, Harvard Business School and founder of Keystone Strategy, will open the event with a keynote speech on "Competing in the Age of AI."

The speech will be followed by these panels:

Regulating Advertising on the Platforms—Google, Amazon, Twitter, Facebook, Alibaba, Reddit, Instagram, YouTube

Trademark Law's Built-in Tensions with Marketing Strategy Around Descriptive Marks

Update on International Trademark Law Other Than Platform Liability

Roundup on ICANN

Proving Trademark Damages

A second keynote speech will discuss "The Changing and Challenging Landscape of In-house Trademark Lawyers."

Six units of CLE (Continuing Legal Education) credits will be available to attendees.

The event is preceded the evening before by a dinner at the City Club of San Francisco, sponsored by Keystone Strategy. Visit the McCarthy Institute web site to learn more and register.

The McCarthy Institute sits at the nexus of Intellectual Property law, technology, and business innovation. Over the past decade, the McCarthy Institute has grown into a community of IP and branding professionals focused on the latest developments in trademark law, the technologies powering brand development, and the consumer behaviors that make up brand perception. Its unique work aligns perfectly with Golden Gate University's mission of preparing students for today's merging worlds of business, technology, and law with both innovative education and practical training.

