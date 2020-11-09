Experts to Discuss 5G's Potential to Accelerate Industry Innovation

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, November 11, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with Light Reading, will bring together 5G experts for a webinar titled: "5G for Growth: How 5G Will Accelerate Innovation across Industries." The webinar, which begins at 2 p.m. ET and can be registered for here, will discuss how 5G is accelerating innovation across different industries. The conversation will be led by Camille Mendler, Chief Analyst at Omdia, and Daniel Sieberg, Vice President of Technology and Innovation Thought Leadership at Huawei Technologies USA, who will also be joined by Peter Jarich, Head of GSMA Intelligence at GSMA, and Ernest Worthman, Executive Editor, Applied Wireless Technology at AGL Media Group.

In the 5G era, users can enjoy the benefits of hyper speeds and low latency, offering real-time access to ever-changing data within our digital world. Due to this, the demand for 5G networks is growing rapidly – with users exceeding 100 million globally – and companies are racing to develop new technologies that will harness the power of the technology. This rapid innovation is combining strengths of 5G with other technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and cloud computing. This webinar will explore how the blend of future technologies will continue to fuel innovation across various industries.

What are the potential effects of this accelerated innovation within specific industries? How will changes caused by 5G innovation affect various populations? Panelists will address these questions, dig deeper into the capabilities and benefits of 5G networks, and more during "5G for Growth: How 5G Will Accelerate Innovation across Industries." Don't miss out on the discussion in which experts will highlight the possibilities of 5G networks and the innovation that will continue to inspire across diverse industries – unlocking the 5G world.

For more information and to register for "5G for Growth: How 5G Will Accelerate Innovation across Industries," visit: https://www.lightreading.com/webinar.asp?webinar_id=1760&webinar_promo=5766

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

