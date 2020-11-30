Experts to Discuss How Advancements in AI Will Impact Daily Life

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, December 1, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with Light Reading, will bring together experts on AI for a webinar titled: "How AI Is Going to Change our World." The webinar, which begins at 2 p.m. ET and can be registered for here, will discuss how AI is playing a leading role in the evolution of technology and forcing prolific changes across industries. Panelists include Mark Beccue, Principal Analyst at Omdia, Barry O'Sullivan, Professor (Chair of Constraint Programming) at University College Cork and Neil Sahota, Chief Innovation Officer at University of California, Irvine School of Law. The webinar will be moderated by Tim Danks, VP Risk Management & Partner Relations at Huawei Technologies USA.

Given the rapid upscaling of connectivity, computing power and data, AI is expected to join the ranks of the steam engine, the electricity generator and the printing press as another general-purpose technology that will significantly improve human life. It's expected that AI computing will take up 80% of total workload in computing centers by 2025, compared to the current level of less than 10%. AI is one of the core technologies in the 21st century and will have a profound impact on the future of humankind.

From renewable energy to DNA sequencing, the technological revolution promises innovations that impact every level of daily life. Thanks to advancements in deep learning, AI has the potential to redesign the industrial system, ushering in a new global era of trade and data automation. Panelists will discuss these possibilities, considerations around autonomous computing, and more during the webinar in which experts will recognize how AI is playing a leading role in the evolution of technology, creating prolific changes across industries.

For more information and to register for "How AI Is Going to Change our World," visit: https://bit.ly/2J0Dnfc

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

