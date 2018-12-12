Experts to review the impacts of the 2018 Hurricane Season and discuss rebuilding efforts and forecasts for the future at National Press Club news briefing, Jan. 15

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With another challenging Hurricane Season in the books, NOAA hurricane forecasting expert Dr. Gerry Bell and MIT disaster resilience expert Jeremy Gregory will discuss the impacts of the 2018 season and the status of the 2017 season rebuilding effort at a National Press Club Newsmaker on Tuesday, January 15th, 10 a.m. in the Club's Zenger Room.

Bell, a hurricane climate specialist and research meteorologist at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) in Camp Springs, Maryland, will focus on the 2018 season impacts, climate change and what it may mean for the 2019 season. Gregory, a research scientist in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and the Materials Systems Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is an expert on disaster resilience and rebuilding. He will focus on the 2017 rebuilding in Houston, Puerto Rico and Florida, as well as the impacts of the 2018 season on the Carolina coast and Florida Panhandle.

The press conference will be held in the Zenger Room of the National Press Club, located at 529 14th Street, NW, 13th floor. This news conference is open to credentialed media and members of the National Press Club free of charge, however, registration is required. Please click here to register.

PRESS CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood, The National Press Club, lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561

SOURCE National Press Club