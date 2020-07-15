Expesicor Announces Collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital to Develop Novel Imaging Agents for Pain Management

MISSOULA, Mont., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expesicor, a privately held biopharma company focused on preventing, treating, and curing neurological disorders, is excited to announce its collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston. Expesicor and MGH are working to develop a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent to objectively diagnose and measure pain. The project is supported by a grant from the National Institutes of Health's Helping to End Addiction Long-term (NIH HEAL) Initiative. MGH brings world-leading knowledge and expertise from researchers of varied backgrounds including chemistry, biochemistry, and medical physics.

"We are excited about this collaboration, particularly its potential to improve the lives of people living with chronic pain," said Dr. Braxton Norwood, CEO of Expesicor. "This project could revolutionize pain management and help combat the opioid crisis."

A PET scan is an imaging test that helps reveal how systems in the body are functioning. PET scans use small amounts of radioactive drug to visualize activity within organs. This non-invasive method can sometimes detect disease before other imaging tests. PET scans are commonly used in the diagnosis/monitoring of cancer, heart function, Alzheimer's Disease, and epilepsy.

As a clinical-stage company, Expesicor's pipeline includes projects ranging from preclinical to Phase II clinical trials. In addition to PET imaging agents, the company's assets include novel therapeutics and drug screening tools for neurological disorders including epilepsy, traumatic brain injury (TBI), chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and Alzheimer's Disease.

The research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43NS115294. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Expesicor

Expesicor is a privately held, Montana-based company focused on preventing, treating, and curing neurological disorders. Expesicor's development pipeline includes proprietary therapeutics, imaging probes, and drug screening tools for epilepsy, neurodegenerative disorders, depression, and other brain disorders. For more information, visit expesicor.com.

