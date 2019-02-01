Expiration of Tender Offer by Gol Finance for Any and All of its 8.875% Senior Notes due 2022

SAO PAULO, Feb.1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or the "Company"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's #1 airline, announced today that the cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") by its subsidiary, Gol Finance (formerly Gol LuxCo S.A.) ("Gol Finance"), for any and all of its outstanding US$91,533,000 aggregate principal amount of 8.875% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes") (144A CUSIP No. / ISIN 38045LAA8/US38045LAA89 and Reg S CUSIP No. / ISIN L4441PAA8/USL4441PAA86) expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 31, 2019 (the "Expiration Time"). At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to approximately US$13,460,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2022 Notes (which excludes 2022 Notes subject to the guaranteed delivery procedures), representing approximately 15% of the 2022 Notes.

Richard Lark, Chief Financial Officer of GOL, said "The participation of noteholders representing approximately 15% of the 2022 Notes in the Tender Offer demonstrates that the market is very comfortable with the GOL credit and positive regarding the future developments of the Company." Gol Finance expects to accept for payment on February 5, 2019 all 2022 Notes that were validly tendered (or with respect to which a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery was delivered) at or prior to the Expiration Time.

Holders of 2022 Notes who validly tendered their 2022 Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time are eligible to receive US$1,010 per US$1,000 principal amount of 2022 Notes. In addition, accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the settlement date for the 2022 Notes will be paid in cash on all validly tendered and accepted 2022 Notes.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell the 2022 Notes or any other securities. Subject to applicable law, Gol Finance may postpone the acceptance for purchase of, and payment for, 2022 Notes that were validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Time.

