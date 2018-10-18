Explaining EB-1A and EB-2 national interest waiver visas

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last 22 years, HAYMAN-WOODWARD PLLC, the leading Immigration and Business Advisory firm based in Washington D.C. has played a key role in raising awareness to the existence and advantages of several visa types which bring qualified immigrants to the United States and ultimately assist in boosting the US economy.

The United States offers diverse opportunities to professionals with a solid education, proven experience and differentiated skills in their professional fields. However, many people believe that even with an excellent professional and academic background, they do not qualify for expatriation. Most people are simply unaware of the 187 different types of American visas, many of which allow for the acquisition of a Green Card, and consequently, a pathway to legally emigrate to the US.

Among the several immigration options for the US are the EB-1A and EB-2 (National Interest Waiver) visas. These are two visa categories which result in Green Cards and permanent residency in the United States. With each passing day these two visa categories become more recognized and financially accessible by qualified people who wish to start a new life in the US.

The EB-1A is a visa designed for people who have proven extraordinary skills and achievements in the fields of arts, science, education, business and athletics. Many doctors, dentists, scientists, artists, entrepreneurs, educators and athletes qualify for this category, if they can meet at least three of a total of ten criteria set by USCIS.

The EB-2 National Interest Waiver category is a visa which grants Green Cards to qualified individuals with unique skills in their areas of expertise or training, and whose presence in the US will contribute to a job market where many key professionals are lacking, despite the excess of vacancies available. Professionals with at least a baccalaureate degree and more than 5 years of proven work experience have a high chance of qualifying for this type of visa, especially those with a strong professional and academic background in the areas of Health, Science, Engineering, Technology, Education, and many others.

To know which immigration option best suits your profile and that of your family, Schedule a consultation with HAYMAN-WOODWARD PLLC.

HAYMAN-WOODWARD PLLC is a Washington (D.C.) based law firm, specializing in immigration and federal tax law. All legal services are provided by duly-licensed attorneys in each jurisdiction.

SOURCE HAYMAN-WOODWARD PLLC

Related Links

http://www.haymanwoodward.com

