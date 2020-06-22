Explor Silica enters Joint Venture in respect of Chedabucto Silica Properties

CALGARY, AB, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Explor Silica Ltd. ("Explor Silica") has entered into a Joint Venture with the other interest owner in respect of their interests in certain silica properties located in the Chedabucto area of Canada's Northwest Territories (the "Chedabucto Silica Properties").

The Joint Venture was formed following an exploration effort on the Chedabucto Silica Properties completed by Explor Silica under a Mining Option Agreement signed in 2016. Explor Silica earned-in and acquired its interest in the Chedabucto Silica Properties in August 2018. Explor Silica is the minority interest owner and non-operator of the Joint Venture.

Several independent technical reports were completed in respect of the Chedabucto Silica Properties on behalf of Explor during the earn-in period. These include a Pre-Feasibility Study completed on March 23, 2018 prepared by Independent Qualified Persons at Norwest Corporation (now Stantec), resulting in estimation of Resources and Reserves.

"Explor Silica is proud of its effort to further explore the Chedabucto Silica Properties and earn its working interest. We are encouraged by the growing indigenous and public support for the project and look forward to next steps." said Allan Châtenay, President of Explor Silica. "The Chedabucto project is well positioned to supply the Canadian market with high-quality silica."

Allan Turner and Keith Wilson of Stantec Consulting Ltd who are Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101, completed the Pre-Feasibility Study dated March 23, 2018, and have read and approved this disclosure.

Explor Silica Ltd. is a privately held firm based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Explor Geophysical Ltd.

