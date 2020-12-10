Exploration Group and The Nashville Area Chamber Present: The Music Industry Report 2020

The Music Industry Report 2020 is the first in a series of reports published annually. This year's research updates the Chamber's 2013 Nashville Music Industry Study which received the coveted national 2014 Grand Prize by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and was featured on the cover of Billboard and media publication The Atlantic.

The Music Industry Report 2020 serves to illuminate the importance of music and the power of the music industry. It emerges at a time when the world could benefit from greater awareness of how this workforce is struggling amidst the pandemic. It also illuminates that Nashville is not only where the world comes to record and listen to music, but where music comes to do business.

In times of uncertainty, knowledge is power—that is what the Music Industry Report 2020 intends to provide. Compelling, actionable insights for business leaders, policymakers and music creators to help these groups facilitate their own success into the next decade. This research supports the idea that music and the music industry are cornerstones of our society and economy.

For press inquiries, email Alexander Baynum or Rupa Deloach

