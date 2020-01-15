Explore collaboration, BIM & smart building technology at Microsol Resources' TECH Perspectives in Seattle

TECH Perspectives is Microsol Resources' technology and innovation conference that brings together thought leaders at the forefront of building innovation to discuss new and existing technologies that are reshaping the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. TECH Perspectives conferences are held in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and this year for the first time in Seattle. With two keynote presentations and two exciting industry panel sessions, each TECH Perspectives conference enables the building community to benefit from lessons learned by industry professionals. For more information and to register, please go to www.techperspectives.com .

The opening keynote address will be delivered by Maria Mackey, Real Estate Director of Vulcan Real Estate. She manages Vulcan's portfolio of corporate real estate and leads Vulcan's financing negotiations on its real estate investments. In her role, Ms. Mackey has established relationships with more than 27 different lenders including life insurance companies, banks, and pension funds. She has secured more than $3.5 billion in financing across a variety of real estate and construction loan programs.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring TECH Perspectives to Seattle for the first time and look forward to having Maria Mackey of Vulcan Real Estate give the opening keynote," says Emilio Krausz, President of Microsol Resources. "The attendees from the AEC community will gain valuable insight hearing from Ms. Mackey and our presenters on how they are advancing sustainability, technology, and design in every project," added Mr. Krausz.

Agenda Highlights for TECH Perspectives Seattle 2020

The industry keynote address will be delivered by Donna Laquidara-Carr, the Industry Insights Research Director from Dodge Data & Analytics who provides editorial direction to the SmartMarket Report Series, covering such diverse topics as World Green Building Trends, Prefabrication and Modular Construction, the Business Value of BIM and Managing Risk in the Construction Industry.

In addition, we have technology innovators to present and hold insightful discussions about:

Collaboration & Building Information Modeling (BIM) | How do we make sure we're all working on the most up to date information and maintaining a single source of truth? With BIM at the core of the project delivery, the need for any time, anywhere, collaboration, data continuity comes into play.



We will hear from Salla Palos , Director of Transformation Services of Microsoft; Angus MacGregor , Principal of Olson Kundig ; Robert Otani , Principal of Thornton Tomasetti's CORE Studio; and Josh Rodgers , Virtual Design Construction Manager of Mortenson Construction.





| How do we make sure we're all working on the most up to date information and maintaining a single source of truth? With BIM at the core of the project delivery, the need for any time, anywhere, collaboration, data continuity comes into play. We will hear from , Director of Transformation Services of Microsoft; , Principal of ; , Principal of Thornton Tomasetti's CORE Studio; and , Virtual Design Construction Manager of Mortenson Construction. Smart Buildings | Every day, we hear about a new "smart" technology that will change our lives. But what does smart mean in the context of designing, developing, and operating buildings? This session we will hear from AEC's industry leaders on how smart building tech and data can provide a deeper role for design intelligence in the era of the digital twin.



We will hear from Stephen van Dyck, Partner of LMN Architects; and Nicholas Desbiens , Head of Digital Practice of KPF.

The half-day conference is accredited by the AIA for 3.5 Continuing Education Units (CEUs). For an up-to-date schedule of the sessions, and to register for the TECH Perspectives Seattle conference, visit the TECH Perspectives website at www.techperspectives.com.

Conference Organizer Contact:

Anna Liza Montenegro, Director of Marketing | Microsol Resources

amontenegro@microsolresources.com | (212) 465 8734

SOURCE Microsol Resources Corp.

Related Links

http://www.techperspectives.com

