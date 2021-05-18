Explore the World of Technology at CompTIA ChannelCon Online 2021

The meetups will give our members and industry friends an opportunity to renew acquaintances and make new connections. Tweet this

"These regional meetups, a ChannelCon first, will give our association members and industry friends an opportunity to renew acquaintances and make new connections," said Kelly Ricker, CompTIA's executive vice president for events and education.

Regional receptions are planned for August 2 in Downers Grove, Ill., the location of CompTIA's world headquarters, and Scottsdale, Ariz.; on August 3 in Hamilton, N.J., and San Antonio; and on August 4 in San Diego and Tampa. Details on times, locations and registration for the receptions will be announced in the near future.

ChannelCon Online 2021 program highlights announced today include a keynote presentation by Theresa Payton, the first woman to serve as White House CIO and one of the nation's most respected authorities on cybersecurity. At ChannelCon Online Payton will examine the anatomy of a cyberattack; how an attack can damage a company and its customers; and steps that can be taken right now to stop them.

"Theresa is a visionary in the digital world," Ricker said. "Drawing on her experience as a cybercrime fighter and entrepreneur, she will identify emerging trends and techniques that attendees can use to combat cyber threats."

Cybersecurity strategies are one of the four main themes that will make up the education and information portions of the ChannelCon Online 2021 agenda. Other topics include workforce development, emerging technology innovations and business-building solutions. Complete session details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The CompTIA Member of the Year Award will be presented during ChannelCon Online 2021. This award recognizes an association member who, in the prior 12 months, has demonstrated outstanding service and impact through his or her commitment, passion, professionalism and leadership in assisting CompTIA as it advances the IT industry. It is the most prestigious acknowledgment that the CompTIA membership can bestow on one of its own.

The ChannelCon Online Solutions Showcase will be a part of the program again this year. Hardware and software vendors, distributors and other companies involved in the business of technology will share information on their products and services via virtual tradeshow booths. Solutions Showcase exhibitors also will have the opportunity to publicize their company-hosted events, special offers and more. Companies interested in participating in the ChannelCon Online Solutions Showcase can find more information at https://connect.comptia.org/channelcon/exhibitors.

