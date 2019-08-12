TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new issue of Technology and Innovation, the open-access journal proudly published by the National Academy of Inventors (20:4) (full text: https://bit.ly/2YENAoz) highlights papers from the Seventh Annual Conference of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI): "Exploring the Intersections of Innovation." The NAI Annual Conference, held last year from April 4 to 6, 2018, in Washington, D.C., provides an annual forum for celebrating academic invention and inventors, recognizing and encouraging invention, and enhancing the visibility of university and non-profit research. This issue contains a special conference section that includes articles by speakers and panelists at the 2018 NAI Annual Conference and a general section that includes an NAI Fellow Profile featuring Jennifer Doudna.

Exploring the Intersections of Academic Innovation

"This past year's conference and this issue of T&I recognize that innovation is complex and exists in a dynamic interplay of relationships – including the intersection of innovation and the future; the intersection of ideas and entrepreneurship; and the intersection of academia, government, and industry," said Dr. Paul Sanberg, president of the NAI and editor-in-chief of T&I.

The National Academy of Inventors is a member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions worldwide. It was founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society. The NAI publishes the multidisciplinary journal, Technology and Innovation. www.academyofinventors.org

Media Contact: Kimberly Macuare, 219681@email4pr.com, 813-753-6522

SOURCE National Academy of Inventors

Related Links

https://academyofinventors.org

