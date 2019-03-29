Explosion Proof Equipment Market Analysis 2016-2019 and Forecast to 2026 - Breakdown by Hazardous Zone, End-use Vertical, Applicable System Type, and Geography

DUBLIN, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global explosion proof equipment market was valued at US$ 4.87 Bn and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast from 2018 to 2026.



In industries such as mining, oil & gas, and industrial manufacturing & processing, personnel and equipment operate in a hazardous environment that is conducive to explosion and fire accidents. Thus, the overriding need to protect assets from explosion or fire accident has triggered demand for explosion proof equipment.



In wake of rising incidences of explosions at mine sites, industrial accidents at a workplace and consequent loss of assets, companies across industry verticals have recognized the need to deploy state-of-the-art safety solutions including explosion proof equipment. In addition, stringent regulations promoting occupational safety are driving demand for explosion proof equipment worldwide.



With perpetually growing energy demands, lookout for new oil & shale reserves in economies like Mexico, Brazil, and the U.S. has magnified investments in oil exploration activities. This, in turn, is driving demand for explosion proof equipment in these countries. All these factors will contribute towards a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



Worldwide, explosion protection is governed by the legislatures of the individual countries. Differences in technical requirements across different countries coupled with requisite approvals for explosion-proof devices make considerable demands on global manufacturers, particularly high investment for development and approval testing. Over the last few years, especially among major industrial economies, efforts have been made to embrace appropriate technical standards and implement uniform safety stands in parallel.



Some of the major manufacturers profiled in the research report include R. Stahl, Adalet, Bartec GmbH, G.M. International SRL, Rae Systems (Honeywell International Inc.), Marechal Electric Group, Pepperl+Fuchs, Alloy Industry Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Intertek Group, Extronics Limited, and Cordex Instruments among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, by Hazardous Zone, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, by End-use Vertical, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, by Applicable System Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)



3. Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market Analysis

3.1. Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Challenges

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4. Competitive Landscape

3.4.1. Market Positioning of the Leading Manufacturers

3.4.2. Major Strategies Adopted



4. Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market Value, by Hazardous Zone , 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.1.1. Explosion Proof Equipment Market Value, by Hazardous Zone, 2017 & 2026 (Value %)

4.2. Zone 0

4.3. Zone 20

4.4. Zone 1

4.5. Zone 21

4.6. Zone 2

4.7. Zone 22



5. Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market Value, by End-use Vertical , 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis

5.1.1. Explosion Proof Equipment Market Value, by End-use Vertical, 2017 & 2026 (Value %)

5.2. Pharmaceuticals

5.3. Oil & Gas

5.4. Industrial Manufacturing & Processing

5.5. Mining & Energy

5.6. Others (Power & Utility, etc.)



6. Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market Value, by Applicable System Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Comparative Analysis

6.1.1. Explosion Proof Equipment Market Value, by Applicable System Type, 2017 & 2026 (Value %)

6.2. Material Handling Systems

6.3. Surveillance Systems

6.4. Power Supply Systems

6.5. Motors

6.6. Automation Systems

6.7. Others



7. North America Explosion Proof Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe Explosion Proof Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia Pacific Explosion Proof Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of World Explosion Proof Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. R. Stahl

11.2. Adalet

11.3. Bartec GmbH

11.4. G.M. International S.R.L.

11.5. Rae Systems (Honeywell International Inc.)

11.6. Marechal Electric Group

11.7. Pepperl+Fuchs

11.8. Alloy Industry Co. Ltd.

11.9. Siemens AG

11.10. Intertek Group

11.11. Extronics Limited

11.12. Cordex Instruments



