Explosive C2 Growth Leads to New Company Headquarters, New Clients, and New Opportunities

Founded in 1998 by Chris and Sharon Hansen, C2 Management occupied a 1,000 SF warehouse in Upperville, Virginia for its first few years before moving to Berryville. The company steadily grew out of two other Berryville locations before completing its 100,000 SF Headquarters move over the past year. The company used the downtime COVID-19 created to streamline its processes and train its employees, and the investment has paid off. Approaching 10 million in revenue with 10% growth this past year, C2 is seeing its first Fortune 500 clients and is expecting more soon.

Tim Reichert, CEO of Energy Sherlock, a Virginia-based firm specializing in creating energy efficient and cybersecure buildings, has seen huge value in the footprint it can market to its clients because of its C2 relationship. "Being able to talk with clients about the responsible dismantling, recycling, or reuse of everything from cyber-sensitive IT equipment to furniture is extremely beneficial," says Reichert.

The company will soon be announcing its membership in TERRA, the largest network of certified recyclers in North America that promotes certification. C2 is an R2 certified recycler, the gold standard industry certification requiring audits of its practices.

"We can directly attribute growth to many of the organizations and associations we have joined that are only even tangentially related to what we do," says CEO Hansen. "Key to this kind of growth for us has been the commitment to stay active in these groups and consistently share our story."

C2 strongly believes that sharing its story and its best practices with the industry will result in collaborative efforts that will be profitable and better for the environment. Recently E-Scrap News magazine published a piece written by CEO Hansen that spotlighted the 15 year effort C2 has made to develop its own software that can accommodate the wide range of industrial equipment and IT assets it handles (Click here for article). The company has been contacted by multiple organizations that are either interested in using it or selling it to others.

Already contracted to provide electronics recycling to any government agency in the Washington D.C. area, the company expects its GSA relationship to keep growing as well.

Currently C2 is the Mid-Atlantic's largest provider of surplus asset recovery services, and the expertise they have gained since 1998 makes them an ideal partner to outsource obsolescence to. In 23 years, C2 has developed a network of over 200,000 unique buyers.

"Our partnership with any given corporation can be financed entirely from sharing revenue derived from repurposing and recycling their assets," says Hansen.

With its R2 certification and growing nationwide reputation for handling the entire spectrum of recycling, C2 is already turning its partnerships with other recyclers into a profit center for the company and expects this to continue. These partnerships save trucking expenses and decrease the C2 carbon footprint, something the company cares about a great deal.

Considering the many different ways that C2 can grow is something that Chris Hansen never gets tired of but is also something he is always thankful for.

"This past year has been a tough, tough time for a lot of individuals and a lot of corporations. Our thoughts and prayers are with those that this virus has affected, and we look forward to a speedy recovery."

