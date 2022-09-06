Explosive Detection Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 2.78 billion with 32% of the Contribution from North America - Technavio

Explosive Detection Equipment Market Dynamics

Market Trend: The emergence of laser spectroscopy detection technology is one of the key explosive detection equipment market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Developed by Laser Detect Systems (LDS), Israel , laser spectroscopy detection technology possesses the capability for both standoff and trace detection of material, eliminating the need for sampling. The technology is portable and can be integrated into static, mobile, and handheld detectors. The applicability even extends to forensically identifying and characterizing individually manufactured materials, which can eventually direct to their production source, resulting in easy tracking of the source of any explosive material used in a potential threat. The emergence of such technologies will augment the growth of the market in the forecast years.

The emergence of laser spectroscopy detection technology is one of the key explosive detection equipment market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Developed by Laser Detect Systems (LDS), , laser spectroscopy detection technology possesses the capability for both standoff and trace detection of material, eliminating the need for sampling. The technology is portable and can be integrated into static, mobile, and handheld detectors. The applicability even extends to forensically identifying and characterizing individually manufactured materials, which can eventually direct to their production source, resulting in easy tracking of the source of any explosive material used in a potential threat. The emergence of such technologies will augment the growth of the market in the forecast years. Market Challenge: One of the key challenges to the global explosive detection equipment market growth is the confidence breach due to the sale of counterfeit products. Handheld devices received widespread criticism after the deployment of non-functional fake bomb detectors ADE 651, produced by ATSC in the UK, resulted in the death of several innocent civilians, most notably in the July 2013 Baghdad bomb attack in which led to the loss of 165 civilian lives. The governments are restraining from procuring explosive detection equipment from foreign vendors, which is adversely affecting the global supply chain. The low trust levels have reduced the number of contracts placed for such devices, which may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Request for FREE Sample Report for Additional Highlights on the Key Market Dynamics and their impact

Explosive Detection Equipment Market Segmentation Highlights

Type

Hand-held Detectors: The explosive detection equipment market share growth in the handheld detectors segment will be significant during the forecast period. Handheld explosive detectors are the leading operational solution employed by modern security forces to detect explosives such as IEDs. Increased security measures adopted by worldwide security agencies at various locations are expected to drive the demand for handheld EDS, which is expected to drive the handheld detectors segment during the forecast period.

The explosive detection equipment market share growth in the handheld detectors segment will be significant during the forecast period. Handheld explosive detectors are the leading operational solution employed by modern security forces to detect explosives such as IEDs. Increased security measures adopted by worldwide security agencies at various locations are expected to drive the demand for handheld EDS, which is expected to drive the handheld detectors segment during the forecast period.

Ground-mounted Screeners



Vehicle-mounted Mobile Detectors

Geography

North America: 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for explosive detection equipment in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The need to ensure national security and efficient public services will facilitate the explosive detection equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

32% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The US is the key market for explosive detection equipment in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in and MEA. The need to ensure national security and efficient public services will facilitate the explosive detection equipment market growth in over the forecast period.

APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Grab a Sample PDF for Segment-wise Insights and Regional Opportunities

Explosive Detection Equipment Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our explosive detection equipment market report: covers the following areas:

Explosive Detection Equipment Market Vendor Analysis

The explosive detection equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. This statistical study of the explosive detection equipment market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The explosive detection equipment market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the explosive detection equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the explosive detection equipment market, including some of the vendors:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Analogic Corp.

Autoclear LLC

BAE Systems Plc

Chemring Group Plc

DetectaChem Inc.

iSENTECH

Kromek Group Plc

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

LASER DETECT SYSTEM LLC

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Morphix Technologies

Novatest Srl

OSI Systems Inc.

Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd.

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co. Ltd.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Westminster Group Plc

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions

Want to know more insights on the vendor-specific product offerings and their strategic initiatives, Read PDF Sample

Explosive Detection Equipment Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist explosive detection equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the explosive detection equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the explosive detection equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of explosive detection equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

Ammunition Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electrical Weapons Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Military GNSS Devices Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Explosive Detection Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, India, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Analogic Corp., Autoclear LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Chemring Group Plc, DetectaChem Inc., iSENTECH, Kromek Group Plc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., LASER DETECT SYSTEM LLC, Leidos Holdings Inc., Morphix Technologies, Novatest Srl, OSI Systems Inc., Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd., Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Westminster Group Plc, and CobhamÂ Advanced Electronic Solutions Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Hand-held detectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hand-held detectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hand-held detectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hand-held detectors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hand-held detectors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ground-mounted screeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Ground-mounted screeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ground-mounted screeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Ground-mounted screeners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ground-mounted screeners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Vehicle-mounted mobile detectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Vehicle-mounted mobile detectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Vehicle-mounted mobile detectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Vehicle-mounted mobile detectors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Vehicle-mounted mobile detectors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 93: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Chemring Group Plc

Exhibit 98: Chemring Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 99: Chemring Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Chemring Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 101: Chemring Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Chemring Group Plc - Segment focus

10.5 iSENTECH

Exhibit 103: iSENTECH - Overview



Exhibit 104: iSENTECH - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: iSENTECH - Key offerings

10.6 Kromek Group Plc

Exhibit 106: Kromek Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 107: Kromek Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Kromek Group Plc - Key offerings

10.7 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 109: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 OSI Systems Inc.

Exhibit 114: OSI Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: OSI Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: OSI Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: OSI Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Smiths Detection Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Smiths Detection Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Smiths Detection Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Teledyne FLIR LLC

Exhibit 127: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio