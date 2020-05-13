Explosives Demand to Suffer as Coal Production Drops

CLEVELAND, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for explosives is forecast to fall 1.9% annually in volume terms through 2024, according to Explosives: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Declines in coal production will restrain demand. Further declines will be prevented due to growth in quarrying and nonmetal mining and construction activity, spurring increased use of explosives. The easing of US environmental regulations is expected to continue to support low levels of mining activity, contributing to explosives demand. Blasting agents and oxidizers will continue to dominate the market due to ease of use, safety, and relative affordability.

Demand for explosives in construction work is forecast expand 1.5% annually to 2024 – the fastest growth among discrete markets. Growth in construction expenditures is expected to drive increased use of explosives for the blasting of rocks to prepare sites for construction. Demand for explosives in the coal mining market is projected to fall, but will remain the largest discrete segment. Growth in electricity generation from coal will remain constrained by strong competition from natural gas and renewables – a segment supported by Congressional budget decisions as well as state requirements for renewable energy.

These and other key insights are featured in Explosives: United States. This report forecasts to 2024 US explosives demand and shipments in metric tons and nominal US dollars. Total demand by volume is segmented by product in terms of:

blasting agents and oxidizers

high explosives

Total demand by volume is also segmented by market as follows:

coal mining

construction work

quarrying and nonmetal mining

metal mining

other markets such as oil well perforation, explosion welding, and seismic surveying

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2009 to 2019.

The scope of this report encompasses commercial explosives used for industrial purposes. Consumer pyrotechnics, including fireworks, and explosives for military use are excluded. Re-exports of explosives are excluded from demand and trade figures.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Explosives-United-States-FF35018/?progid=91541

