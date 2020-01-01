Explosives Trace Detection Market & Technologies - 2020-2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The report defines, describes and forecasts the global Explosives Trace Detection market by technology, end-user, revenue source and geography. It includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the ETD market and provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, inhibitors, opportunities and challenges. Moreover, it covers various important aspects of the market including an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the explosives & drugs trace detection devices and kits market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0572823/?utm_source=PRN

The global Explosives Trace Detection market and technologies are forecast to go through major shifts. New and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Data Analytics, Machine Learning Based automated interpretation & Smart Sensors, will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.

According to the Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market & Technologies – 2020-2025 report, the market is expected to grow from $XX billion in 2018 to $XX billion in 2025 at a CAGR of XX%. The Chinese & North American markets will continue to dominate the market, holding together over 50% of market during the forecast period.

The Explosive Trace Detection market growth is driven by the following factors:

Aviation travel and air-cargo industry growth

IED Terror

Drug Trafficking

ETD replacement market

Plans by China to build 234 new airports by 2035

to build 234 new airports by 2035 New and maturing technologies (e.g., Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data & Data Analysis, Machine Learning Based Automated Interpretation & Smart Sensors)

President Trump and Presiden Xie administrations national security and law enforcement funding hike

This 2-volumes market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Explosives Trace Detection market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.





