Expo Walk Celebrates Model Grand Opening in New Leimert Park Neighborhood August 17

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 17, get a taste of what life's like at Expo Walk in Leimert Park, the latest new home neighborhood from The Olson Company that puts homebuyers front and center of LA's entertainment destinations, arts scene, and employment hubs. From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Expo Walk Model Grand Opening will feature model home tours, tasty bites from hip local eateries including West Adams' popular Highly Likely Cafe and Crenshaw favorite, Earle's, and opportunities to speak with Home Advisors about personalizing your new home! There will also be giveaways and live music!

At Expo Walk, homebuyers can truly live their best LA life in a central location that is close to everything. A cool and modern home base for the city's creative class, dreamers, and achievers, Expo Walk puts Angelenos in the heart of LA and at the epicenter of the city's arts, cultural, and entertainment destinations and minutes from mass transit, freeways, downtown, and the westside. Bike or catch the Metro to shops, restaurants, and more. Leaving the car at home has never been easier with the Expo/Crenshaw Station a short stroll away. Plan a day out at the world-renowned museums, sports stadiums/arenas, and rose garden at Exposition Park, or take advantage of the community's central location and check out a new gallery downtown or meet friends for sushi in Santa Monica.

Expo Walk is located in Leimert Park, the 2016 winner of the Curbed Cup (Curbed LA) for best new neighborhood and a historic, up-and-coming South Los Angeles community known for its tree-lined streets, distinctive architecture, and friendly, small-town feel. The gated community is a collection of 78 new contemporary townhomes starting from the mid $700,000s and offers up to three bedrooms, three and a half baths, and 1,866 square feet. Sleek and modern exteriors open to warm and welcoming interiors with open-plan living spaces, stylish and spacious kitchens, and private decks and porches for easy outdoor living, per plan.

Expo Walk townhomes are full of smart home technologies that keep you calm, cool, and connected. A few of the options that are available at Expo Walk include the Nest Hello video doorbell that provides 24/7 streaming HD video day and night and the Nest Thermostat E that blends seamlessly with interiors while providing remote access and an auto turn-down feature when you're away. Homes also come with a wireless access point for dependable Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home, no matter if you're working in the first-floor home office or catching up on Instagram in the third-floor master bedroom.

Expo Walk is located at 2905 W. Exposition Place, Los Angeles, CA 90018. Visit www.expowalk.com to explore the community, get on the priority list, and start the pre-qualification process today!

The Olson Company is continuously recognized as a leader in its commitment to providing high-quality housing in urban centers. The company has been rated #1 for three years for overall homebuyer satisfaction nationwide in Eliant's prestigious Homebuyers' Choice Awards. The Olson Company partners with cities to help solve California's shortage of quality and attainable housing, putting homebuyers' needs at the forefront of everything they do, from location, proximity to employment centers and mass transit, acclaimed schools, and opportunities for recreation and social connection. For a complete list of Olson communities throughout Southern California, please visit www.olsonhomes.com.

