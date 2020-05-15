Exponea Named a Gartner "Cool Vendor" in Multichannel Marketing

ATLANTA, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exponea , the market-leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), announced that it has been named a multichannel marketing "Cool Vendor" by Gartner. The Cool Vendor research is designed to highlight interesting, new, and innovative vendors, products and services.

The April 2020 report stated "Marketing leaders need to close customer data and insight gaps to deliver tailored marketing experiences for customers and partners. The vendors in this research offer a data-centric approach to multichannel marketing execution challenges backed by advanced targeting and analytics capabilities."

"To us, Gartner's recognition validates our ethos as a Customer Data and Experience Platform," said Peter Irikovsky, CEO and Co-Founder of Exponea. "We think it solidifies the fact that we're creating our own category by layering the actionability of campaign tools with the intelligence of a CDP, and that we're doing it successfully. Our customers already know that the CDXP is a must for success in retail and e-commerce, and we believe the Cool Vendor recognition is exciting momentum that further validates this trend. We look forward to more top tier brands joining our trajectory."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Exponea

Exponea is the world's leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP). Built from the ground up for retail and e-commerce, Exponea collects and unifies data from all customer touchpoints to give businesses the insights and action opportunities they need to execute campaigns that deliver real results. We pride ourselves on empowering marketers to be more relevant, efficient, and crazy-fast. Companies we've partnered with on this mission include Desigual, Benefit Cosmetics, Missguided, the Arcadia Group, OluKai, and Altar'd State.

