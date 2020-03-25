Exponea Provides a Crisis-Communications Tool Free to Organizations Through End of April

Website Slide-ins and Banners enable streamlined communication between brands and their customers, especially during times of crisis

ATLANTA, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Exponea announced they will be making their Weblayers Starter product available at no cost through the end of April this year to companies needing expedited communication with customers via their website.

Weblayers, sometimes called banners, are notifications that are shown on designated pages to a specified audience. The messages are executed using HTML/CSS/Javascript, unlike typical pop-up banners that are often stopped by ad blockers.